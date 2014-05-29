Biamp Showcases TesiraFORTÉ at London Business Breakthrough Event 2014

- Biamp Systems is presenting at the Business Breakthrough Event 2014 in London today, May 29. The premier event will provide attendees with information, discussion platforms, and solution updates within the rapidly evolving unified communications space. As a gold-level sponsor of the event, Biamp will showcase its newly launched TesiraFORTÉ digital signal processors and host an educational presentation titled “It’s Amazing What Happens When People Hear What You Say — Delivering Audio That Works.”
- The centerpiece of Biamp’s flagship Tesira 2.0 platform, TesiraFORTÉ extends AVB to application-specific settings to facilitate digital signal processing for everyday and enterprise-grade audio requirements. Available in eight preconfigured models (four AVB models and four non-AVB models) with fixed I/O configurations, TesiraFORTÉ leverages existing cabling infrastructures to enable cost-effective installations in a networked audio framework.
- Presented by Stephen Patterson, West Europe regional manager at Biamp, the educational session will provide attendees with information on the process of designing and implementing real-world audio projects by discussing flexibility, performance, and networking. An engineer, Patterson has over 15 years of experience within the professional AV industry where he has designed audio semiconductors, installed and managed a variety of AV system projects, and participated in extensive live event production installations.
- “The Business Breakthrough event in London has become a premier industry platform, addressing how the market’s most exciting unified communications solutions are integrating with today’s enterprise networks,” shared Patterson. “We look forward to showcasing how our newly launched TesiraFORTÉ can provide customers with a powerful combination of audio-DSP and application-specific solutions that provide users with everything they need for the UC environment.”