Belden Joins SDVoE Alliance to Promote AV over IP

- Belden has joined the Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE) Alliance to support a standardized hardware and software platform for AV over IP.
- Belden’s connectivity solutions take a universal approach to AV and IT signal transmission needs. As the industry adapts to Internet of Things (IoT) and convergence—bringing multiple disparate systems together onto one network for better communication, mobility, efficiency, and safety—Belden’s complete portfolio of audio, video, and communication products spans the needs of any cabling solution, helping organizations of all kinds integrate the delivery of high-definition, uncompressed signals.
- AV-over-IP solutions meet the demand for high-definition, real-time engaging content, offering full high-definition capabilities with near-zero latency. Multi-point installations can be easily controlled and managed through any device: laptop, smartphone, etc.
- “We’re pleased to become an active member of the SDVoE Alliance,” said Dave Geon, vice president of USA sales for Belden. “Years of research and development, spanning multiple levels of the OSI model, put us in a position to support the adoption of AV-over-IP platforms. Belden’s deep understanding of AV technology extends beyond cable and connectivity to include the active component brands in our portfolio—including Grass Valley, Thinklogical, and Tripwire—which gives us unique insight into AV and IT platforms, and how they can work together.”
- “The mission of the SDVoE Alliance is to provide the solid, stable, reliable, and cost-effective AV-over-IP platform the pro AV market needs to fully realize the benefits of standardized Ethernet infrastructure,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “We look forward to working with Belden to capitalize on their vast experience in connectivity solutions and lessons learned during the broadcast industry transition from SDI to IP-based systems.”