AV Stumpfl Expands Media Server Operations

AV Stumpfl will introduce ISE booth visitors to a number of new media server related products and new team members as part of their strategy to expand their media server and show control department.



Among the new additions to the media server team are Helmut Protte and Harry Gladow, both AV industry veterans, who will work as Global Business Development Managers. Media server specialist Oliver Kilian will support the sales team as Sales Manager.

“With the introduction of our Wings 8K RAW Server in particular, the demand for AV Stumpfl‘s media server related products has grown to the point where it was clear to us that we needed to take the next step," said Tobias Stumpfl, AV Stumpfl CEO. "Helmut, Harry and Oliver will be joined by additional new colleagues in the months to come, who will support our software development and technical departments.”

Fabian Stumpfl, who is in charge of Strategic Development at AV Stumpfl, underlined the importance of integrating the new colleagues into the existing team structure: