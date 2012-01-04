DSE Reveals DOOH Networks Program

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present an all new four-part DOOH Networks Seminar Program that will focus on issues inherent in running a digital advertising-based network.

The DOOH Networks Seminar Program, to be presented in Las Vegas March 7-8, 2012, is part of DSE’s eight-track Educational Conference and is designed specifically for DOOH network operators of revenue generating systems, as well as digital signage (DS) and end-user managers and administrators of premise-owned systems intended to generate advertising revenue. This educational track is intended to provide a hard look at issues critical to management success.

Topics to be covered include:

* Exposure vs Viewership: Audience Reporting Standards & Best Practices

* Getting Noticed by Advertisers

* National, Regional & Hyper-Local Advertising: What’s the Optimal Mix & Strategy to Implement?

* Narrowcasting to 150 Million Shoppers Per Week

Each session will be led by professionals who will be sharing hard-earned experience and come from a variety of disciplines within DOOH Networks, as well as knowledgeable industry consultants and technology providers.

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, LLC, which produces DSE, said, “The DOOH Networks Track will be informative and thought-provoking, challenging attendees to re-evaluate their approach to doing business to ensure that their ‘take-aways’ have immediate value.”

Registration for the DOOH Networks Track Seminar Program or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.