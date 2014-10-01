AMX’s Education Technology App

- As part of its long-standing commitment to simplify technology management in higher education, HARMAN’s AMX introduced two new resources for university decision makers - the new AMX Campus Explorer Education App and a completely redesigned AMX Education Website - both being demonstrated in Booth #139 at this year’s EDUCAUSE 2014 Annual Conference in Orlando.
- The Campus Explorer App was built to give higher education decision makers real-world examples of the many ways that automation and control technologies can enhance the ever growing use of technology in the classroom and other higher education facilities. From being able to see how a professor might screen mirror a video from her mobile device to the projection screen of modern lecture theater to being able to interact with the technology inside a university dental school’s applied learning space; no facility, application or use of technology was overlooked in the development of this App.
- Using the Campus Explorer App, users are able to experience technology management firsthand from traditional and collaborative learning facilities to wider reaching campus venues like sporting complexes, student housing and administration buildings. The App integrates precision-illustrated, cutaway views and click, touch, swipe and gesture navigation to create an understanding of how technology is controlled/automated, media is distributed and resources are managed. Users can choose from a variety of components and systems to customize a technology management solution for each location and a range of user interfaces to make managing the experience simple. The Campus Explorer App is available to support online users in via the AMX Education Website as well as offline planning via a new iPad App.
- To further support the needs of the higher education community, the AMX Education Website was redesigned. The new website further assists university administrators and IT and AV managers in the time-consuming task of researching and understanding how technology can best be used and most easily managed in the university setting. The new website is segmented into four sections that offer an easily traversed, non-technical pathway for users of all backgrounds to discover the possibilities and understand the process of purchasing technology management solutions, tailored to the needs of higher education.
- The ‘LEARN’ section of the new Website includes helpful white papers, solution guides, case studies, videos and other resources, designed to illustrate and explain exactly what’s possible when beginning the purchase process. Once a user has an understanding of what’s possible, the “PLAN” section gives them an opportunity to see and experience how each component of technology management can specifically benefit their campus, including the ability to customize rooms and facilities with technology and user interfaces.
- "We believe the new App and Website offer higher ed decision makers another level of resources and planning tools," said Sarah Kinard, AMX by HARMAN Education Marketing Manager. "Illustrating the possibilities of these solutions can often be one of the lengthiest steps in the purchasing process. Demonstrative resources like these eliminate this hurdle by providing an engaging experience and an App-based platform has allowed us the flexibility to continually support the needs of our users on an ongoing basis.”