Alpha Video Integrates HD Control Room at Fenway

- Minneapolis, MN--Alpha Video's Sports & Entertainment Group has partnered with Sony Electronics to integrate the high definition video replay control room at historic Fenway Park.
- In the final year of a ten-year plan to renovate and improve its beloved home, the Boston Red Sox will be installing a trio of high definition video boards over the center and right field bleachers. Alpha Video Sports, in conjunction with the prime contractor Sony, will install the systems that will ingest, store, retrieve, distribute and replay video to the video boards and other monitors installed throughout the ballpark. The digital, file-based system will allow the Red Sox to provide more content and game information in HD quality.
- The project involves the installation and integration of the latest Sony video equipment and systems, including Sony HSC-300K and PDW-700 camera systems, PMW-EX1 and PMW-EX3 camcorders, an MVS-8000 production switcher, LUMA LCD monitors and professional LCD displays, and HDCAM, XDCAM HD and Blu-Ray machines. Other equipment used in the project includes: Evertz HD and AES routing switchers with integrated multi-image viewers, a six-channel EVS slow motion system, multiple Chyron LEX3 character generators, a Ross SMS video server, Apple Final Cut Pro based editing systems and a Riedel intercom and communication system.
- "The Boston Red Sox organization is an icon of the American sports landscape and we are honored to have been selected by them and Sony to integrate the new HD video systems at Fenway Park," said Alpha Video Sports & Entertainment Group director, Jeffrey Volk. "The new HD video display and production system will allow the Red Sox to enhance what is already one of the best game day fan experiences in Major League Baseball.”
- The installation of the new video replay control room and outfield video boards will be completed in time for opening day on April 8 against the rival New York Yankees.