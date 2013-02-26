Almo to Offer Interactive Digital Signage from Elo Touch Systems

- Almo Professional AV has formed a new distribution agreement with Elo Touch Solutions, a global supplier of touch-enabled Interactive Digital Signage (IDS) technology.
- As a result, Almo Pro AV reseller partners now have access to Elo’s touch interactive experiences in screen sizes ranging from 7 inches to 70 inches. Almo will show attendees how to make brand experiences interactive by experiencing streamlined distribution on a personal level during DSE 2013, February 26-28, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- “The Elo team is excited to engage with the Almo digital signage thought leaders and certified Pro AV technology experts,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo Touch Solutions. “Together we will help resellers and end-users realize the possibilities for digital signage to help education, government, hospitality, healthcare, and retail organizations enhance their audience experience and optimize communications efficiency.”
- “Our resellers are experiencing increasing demand for large format touch-enabled displays,” explained Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “We’re partnering with Elo Touch Solutions because they provide a broad portfolio of screen sizes and touch technologies our resellers can incorporate into their projects with the service and support to back Elo’s innovative products.”
- Elo IDS displays are designed to provide reliable performance in challenging public environments with a durable steel chassis and tempered pure glass. Multi-touch and gesture support enable intuitive touch with a finger, gloved hand, prosthetic, stylus, credit card, and/or pen. Optional, slide-in computing modules feature Intel Core i3 or i5 processors to enable the IDS to become an integrated all-in-one unit with simplified installation and maintenance. The Elo IDS also supports the Intel Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) to integrate with other OPS-compliant computing modules.
- Attendees at DSE 2013 can interact with the Elo 42-inch Interactive Digital Sign in the Almo Professional AV Booth #1251, which will feature examples of retail and healthcare applications.