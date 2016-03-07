Almo Professional A/V 2016 E4 AV Tour

Almo Professional A/V today announced its E4 AV Tour is back on the road this spring, featuring a new theme focused around experiencing the business information, tools and equipment resellers and integrators. The tour, which includes a 4K keynote, hands-on workshops, educational sessions and exhibitors, is visiting Washington DC on April 6 and Atlanta, GA on April 27. Additional stops on the tour include Boston in September and Dallas in October.



“We are fully invested in the success of our partners and are 100 percent focused on how we can use E4 to help prepare them for their AV future,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “Six-plus years since E4 launched and our feedback and attendance remain stronger than ever but we continue to evolve the format and content to keep the program relevant, keep our partners ahead of the trends, and to keep them profitable.”

The tour begins with a keynote focused specifically on 4K. Led by Gary Kayye, founder of rAVe Publications, the session discusses the misinformation about 4K, such as exaggerated specs, compatibility and performance. Kayye teaches how to specify, sell and integrate these systems and shares the top applications for 4K.

The E4 Experience workshops allow attendees to get hands-on by participating in two different practical application sessions using the industry’s AV products. Both sessions are worth InfoComm RUs and are available multiple times throughout the day:

•Design a Huddle Space. Attendees become part of a team that’s putting the finishing touches on the design for an interactive huddle space using tools such as Sharp’s Aquos Board and Barco’s ClickShare to experience how they help share, collaborate and inspire.

•Behind the Scenes: Creating the E4 Digital Signage. Attendees learn how digital signage is created for the E4 AV Tour using BrightSign’s BrightAuthor software. Participants will have the opportunity to create and publish their own digital signage.

By partnering with InfoComm, Almo Pro A/V is able to offer an entire day of CTS-certified courses. The following sessions are available this spring:

•The HDBaseT Installer Expert Program (1.5 RUs)

•Assessing Network Readiness for AV Systems (1.5 RUs)

•The Great Outdoors: High Bright, Outdoor and Weatherized Displays Defined (1 RU)

•Solid State Light Source Technology (1 RU)

•Creative Video Wall Designs (1 RU)

•May the (Work) Force Be With You (Outsourcing to 3rd Party Services) (1 RU)

•Power and Grounding Best Practices (1 RU)

•Dante Audio Networking Fundamentals (1 RU)

•The Indoor LED Explosion is Happening (1 RU)

“Because so much information is available at E4, we’ve made it easier to navigate the day,” said Craigmyle. “Our educational sessions are coded based on type – business, new technology and technical. And our hands-on workshops run continuously throughout the day. In addition, for the first time, our exhibit floor will be open for the entire length of the event, giving attendees ample time to make their way around to see new AV products, many of which are being shown for the first time.” She added that the new E4 AV Tour website helps attendees organize their day so they can maximize their time onsite.