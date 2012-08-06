AMX Rolls Out Enova DVX All-In-One ‘T’ Models

- AMX is now shipping the T models of Enova DVX All-In-One Presentation Switchers.
- Operations teams at AMX are filling orders for all DVX configurations, which combine AV switching, control, audio processing, amplification and category cable distribution from a 3 RU chassis that can be supported and serviced remotely over an IT infrastructure.
- The Enova DVX T models, like the SP models released in June, are designed to build on the initial DVX-3150HD—a compact AV solution that allows installers to design meeting spaces in any room configuration.
- “With ‘the perfect meeting’ as our focus, reducing acquisition, deployment, maintenance and energy costs have become paramount,” said AMX Chief Technology Officer Robert Noble.
- These new models are the Enova DVX-2150HD-T, Enova DVX-2155HD-T, Enova DVX-3150HD-T and Enova DVX-3155HD-T. The ‘T’ models feature a 75 Watt, 70V/100V amplifier while the SP models have a 2x25 Watt, 8 Ohm amplifier. The T models are designed for installs that utilize a transformer-based, daisy-chained, audio distribution architecture and are compatible with industry standard 70V and 100V speaker systems.
- All Enova DVX models feature AMX technologies like SmartScale and InstaGate Pro. SmartScale delivers video scaled for each connected display, eliminating integration challenges that can occur when sources and displays have different supported resolutions. InstaGate Pro addresses key constraints and delays created by HDMI/HDCP.
- The DVX ‘215x’ models have 6 video inputs and 3 video outputs while the ‘315x’ models have 10 video inputs and 4 video outputs. Models with numbers ending with a ‘55’ replace two HDMI inputs found in models ending in ‘50’ and instead include two DXLink twisted pair inputs for integrating remote sources up to 100 meters (330 feet) away.
