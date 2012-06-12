Niles Releases Four New Loudspeaker Lines

Niles has introduced four new lines of loudspeakers custom designed to meet the needs of light commercial installations.
Nile's new CM Ceiling Mount Architectural Loudspeakers.
The introduction of the new Niles SW6.5 & SW8 subwoofers, CM Ceiling Mount Architectural Loudspeakers, GeoRealistic Pro Series, and GS4 Satellite speakers was made by Niles president Mike Detmer.
- With the built in bracket mount and optional OmniMount 30.0 ST-MP (purchased separately), these subwoofers can be wall- or ceiling-mounted.
- The new Niles CM Ceiling Mount Architectural Loudspeakers’ thin-bezel and ultra-low profile provides a crisp, clean finish, and the magnetically attached grilles reduce installation time. The series includes round grilles standard and square grilles are available. The grilles can be painted to coordinate with any surrounding décor for added installation flexibility. The grilles are rust-resistant, eliminating service calls for loudspeakers installed in moisture-prone areas such as saunas, bathrooms and even outdoors under eaves.
- Niles is also introducing their full range of outdoor speaker solutions, for any outdoor commercial environment.
- The GeoRealistic Pro Series is designed to deliver an audiophile-quality performance outdoors, in a case that is strong enough to stand up to anything that Mother Nature can deliver. Engineered with a focus on durability, which allows the speakers to be used in any outdoor commercial setting, the Pro Series speakers feature a new NoFade Protective Finish and a new four-layer fiberglass weave, ensuring that the speakers are at least five times more durable and long-lasting than the current model of rock speakers, even under the most extreme UV conditions.
- In addition to the Pro Series, Niles is introducing the GS4 4-inch Satellite Loudspeaker, complete with wide dispersion characteristics. Thanks to the pre-installed wall-mount brackets and Niles’ Twist & Lock connection, the speaker can be mounted on a wall or stake-mounted anywhere high fidelity audio is desired.