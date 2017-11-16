Roland Introduces XS-62S Six-Channel Video Switcher and Audio Mixer

The What: Roland Professional A/V introduced the XS-62S, an integrated six-channel video switcher and audio mixer with PTZ camera control capabilities in a space-saving design, optimized for installed or portable live event, recording, broadcast and streaming productions. This latest addition to Roland’s line of video production solutions comes in a compact 1RU form factor and can be operated by a single user from front panel controls or remotely from a Mac or PC or programmable interface.

The What Else: The Roland XS-62S supports seamless six-channel switching between four SDI inputs, featuring de-lacer along with scaled HDMI and RGB inputs from computer, tablet, and other video sources, plus two still images stored in internal memory. Two SDI and two HDMI outputs may be assigned to program (PGM), preview (PVW), or auxiliary (AUX) buses. The multiview output displays all six video input sources, two still images and PGM and PVW outputs with audio meters. Three video switching modes are available, enabling the XS-62S to handle a wide range of applications, including presentations, performances and special events, corporate AV conferences, and distance learning.

In PGM/PST Mode, the XS-62S operates as a traditional video switcher, enabling the grouping of multiple images on a single screen, with independent assignment to the AUX bus supporting confidence, downstage monitor or additional presentation screens. Downstream keyer (DSK), which supports both luminance (black/white) and chroma (blue/green) keying, plus PinP (picture-in-picture) functionality, enables compositing of titles, graphics, and inset video. PinP may be selected in circle, heart, or diamond shapes in addition to the typical square or rectangle.

Dissolve Mode offers video switching and composition with cross-dissolve to the PGM bus and is suitable for a system where the user directly operates the main unit in a meeting space or event. The separate AUX bus is also available in Dissolve Mode.

In Matrix Mode, the XS-62S allows individual video input signals to be assigned to three different destinations on three buses with fade-to-black seamless switching. This mode is effective for routing signals in applications using multiple screens while simultaneously mixing program audio and controlling PTZ remote cameras.

The XS-62S features an 18-channel audio mixer with four TRS jacks and an RCA stereo pair, plus audio de-embed from the six video inputs. Roland’s discrete eight-channel analog audio embedding enables the operator to select which audio source to embed separately to SDI outputs 1 and 2, for example, to fix audio issues or separate multi-language audio sources when editing after an event.

In addition to the preamps, onboard audio processing includes a high-pass filter, gate, compressor, three-band EQ, and delay, plus the ability to select audio-follows-video channels. Processing may be controlled from the front-panel screen menus or using Roland’s Remote Control Software (RCS). Integrated auto-mixing automatically adjusts the audio inputs based on weighting, ensuring even levels for the room mix, recording, and web streaming, even from sources like multi-microphone discussion panels.

The Bottom Line: The XS-62S is designed for direct control and operation by a single user in any AV application, with a dedicated menu screen and audio volume knobs accessible on the front panel. Programmable PTZ camera control eliminates the need for individual camera operators through one-touch recall of preset camera positions and angles, combined with the audio auto-mixer, allows the operator to focus on switching video. Professional broadcast-quality crosspoint buttons are backlit with brightness control for use in bright daylight or dark performance spaces.