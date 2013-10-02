HDBaseT to Quadruple by 2016

The number of HDBaseT ports deployed in the global professional AV market will exceed 21 million by 2016. That is the key finding of a new report from Futuresource Consulting, a U.K.-based research and consulting firm. That number represents a 50 percent CAGR between 2011 and 2016.

Futuresource’s research included conducting interviews with professional A/V installers and manufacturers of projectors, flat panel displays, and matrixes, switchers and extenders for professional and residential installations. The report only examines the professional AV market, and does not address other professional markets or the inroads HDBaseT is making into the consumer electronic market with home entertainment AV receivers and other components offered by various vendors.

“The evolution of the HDBaseT technology into a global standard for digital connectivity has been driven by the fact it has been so well received by the AV industry as a long haul technology particularly suited to HD video applications,” said Sarah Carroll, director of global business development, Futuresource Consulting. “The key target markets: receivers and extenders, matrixes, switchers, projectors and flat panels, are all experiencing market growth. The ability to deliver content and control screens through one cable will continue to be a strong sales argument for HDBaseT across all of those markets.”

4K and Power over HDBaseT (PoH) on the Horizon

The report finds HDBaseT compatibility with 4K is an accelerator for integration of the technology into flat panel displays with vendors launching 4K panels in the 60-inch-plus ranges throughout 2013, targeting niche markets and rental channels.

Futuresource also predicts that developments in the consumer TV market will result in a supply-side push of 4K into commercial markets beginning in 2015 with vendors offering 4K solutions in the more mainstream 40-/55-inch screen size segments.

Futuresource identifies Power over HDBaseT (PoH), part of the HDBaseT 5Play feature set, as another key driver for HDBaseT adoption. HDBaseT can transfer up to 100 Watts over LAN cable to power many LED panels. The report states that the ability to deliver content and control signals through one cable makes a strong argument for leveraging HDBaseT, particularly as more display manufacturers implement the PoH feature. A number of display vendors are planning to add Power over HDBaseT to high end installation ranges in 2013.

The research also finds that penetration of HDBaseT in high end projectors and large screen displays will grow rapidly in 2014 and 2015