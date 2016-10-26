Draper Inducted Into Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame

- On October 19, 2016, manufacturers, business leaders, and policymakers from across the state met in Indianapolis to honor companies that have made outstanding contributions to the development of a healthy business environment in Indiana, and to the state’s overall economic wellbeing. Draper, Inc. was among the select group of companies acknowledged at this inaugural event, and was selected as an inductee into the newly created Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame.
- “Manufacturing is one of the main drivers of Indiana’s economy, representing 30 percent of Indiana’s gross domestic product,” said Brian Burton, president of the Indiana Manufacturers Association (IMA). “Draper, Inc. is a perfect example of a company that has not only demonstrated its longterm dedication to Indiana manufacturing, but also through its continued support of the IMA, with its overarching goal to protect, support, and grow manufacturing. We are pleased to induct Draper, Inc. into our Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame in this inaugural year.”
- “We are deeply honored to be one of the 18 inaugural members of the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame,” said Draper president John Pidgeon, “and sincerely appreciate this recognition.”
- The Hall of Fame Luncheon was keynoted by former Indiana governor and current Purdue University president Mitch Daniels.