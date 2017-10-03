Crestron Adds Microsoft Teams Support to Mercury UC Solution

- Crestron has added support for Microsoft Teams to its Mercury unified collaboration room solution. According to the company, no upgrades are required to take advantage of the integration; users can plug their laptop into Mercury and begin using the Microsoft Teams group chat software immediately.
- “Unified collaboration is an ever-changing environment, and Crestron Mercury was designed with that in mind,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron CTO. “Whatever service you’re currently running on your laptop or tablet, including Microsoft Teams, just connect to Mercury and leverage all the benefits of the room conferencing technology with the user experience you already know.”
- Additionally, continuing the partnership with Crestron, Microsoft has announced support for the Crestron RL 2 Group Collaboration System, an enterprise-class appliance for Skype for Business, furthering compatibility with the Microsoft Teams platform.