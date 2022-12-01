Yamaha's ADECIA Solutions Are Certified for Zoom—And That's a Good Thing

Yamaha Unified Communications (opens in new tab) ADECIA Ceiling and ADECIA Tabletop Solutions have earned certification as Zoom Rooms ProAudio Certified Hardware. Available immediately, ADECIA is a complete and customizable audio solution engineered to provide stellar audio quality in any conference room, remote and hybrid meeting, or classroom.

“The modern conference room or classroom must be hybrid-ready,” said Tatsuya Umeo, chief executive officer of Yamaha Unified Communications. “ADECIA’s world-class acoustic technology fosters seamless collaboration through high-quality audio for both in-person and remote participants. Zoom Video Communications shares our vision for frictionless collaboration across the globe. Now with full optimization with Zoom Rooms, ADECIA Ceiling and Tabletop solutions can power effortless conversation, regardless of location.”

[SCN Hybrid World: 11 Speakerphones for Today's Workspace] (opens in new tab)

“As companies embrace the hybrid model, they must not underestimate the importance of good audio in the conference room," Eric Yu, head of hardware partnerships at Zoom, added. "ADECIA fulfills all requirements for an audio solution that can support lively communication, productivity, and collaboration occurring daily via Zoom Rooms.”

Yamaha’s ADECIA conferencing solution is a family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any conference room or classroom. The easy-install solution includes four Yamaha products: the RM-CG ceiling array microphone or the RM-TT Tabletop Microphone and RM-CR signal processor, as well as Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The Dante-enabled RM-CG Ceiling Microphone features four dynamic beams for optimal room flexibility, while the Dante-enabled RM-TT Microphone offers six microphone directional options for clearer audio pickup. Both microphone choices are built with Yamaha’s signature audio technology, such as human voice activity detection, dereverberation, noise cancellation, and auto gain control.

The ADECIA solution automatically recognizes all system components and optimizes tuning and set-up for the room’s acoustic environment. Integration is done through the system’s configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this all-inclusive system can function in a variety of room environments.

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

Yamaha’s ADECIA can also be purchased in a unique hybrid room-ready solution from Yamaha, Lenovo, and AVer. This bundle equips conference rooms and classrooms with all required technological components to create a high-quality, hybrid meeting experience, including the Yamaha ADECIA complete audio system, AVer CAM550 conference camera, ThinkSmart Core + touchpanel, and controller. These devices have been tested to integrate quickly and are Certified for Zoom Rooms use. The Hybrid Room-Ready Solution was designed to allow customers to initiate and control meetings, share content, and collaborate with ease.