Voting Opens for 2021 SCN Stellar Service Awards

Best Use of an Afternoon (Best Online Training)

Almo E4 Evolution (E4v)

Launched in spring of 2020 as part of the award-winning E4 Experience platform, the E4v provides exclusive online education related to the design and specification of AV systems. As the next evolution in virtual educational experiences, E4v helps attendees evolve and thrive by providing critical trends and business content delivered by the industry’s most sought-after presenters and worth AVIXA CTS RUs.

Biamp

To help integrators deliver extraordinary AV experiences, Biamp’s objective is two-fold: create an innovative family of AV solutions backed by comprehensive, relevant training. AV professionals are empowered by Biamp’s AVIXA-accredited online training curriculum that examines the latest trends, standards, challenges, and solutions. Each easy-to-follow course is free and available 24/7. From the comfort of home and at their own pace, they can go from novice to master and achieve new business and professional goals.

Crestron Technical Institute

Looking for a great way to spend a few minutes of your valuable time, to free your mind and expand your knowledge? Crestron’s online training lets you to participate in training anytime, anywhere. Its newly redesigned CTI Portal has training tailored to your industry role. Held globally and in multiple languages, Crestron offers a phenomenal range of courses that students demand and it’s all available to take from the safety of your home.

D=SIGN Conference

AVIXA and the Digital Signage Federation (DSF) hosted D=SIGN: the Digital Signage Conference on Dec. 8-9, 2020. The virtual event brought together AV professionals from around the world to explore the digital signage ecosystem with 30 speakers across 18 sessions. Total registrations came to 2,540, and 41 percent were from outside the U.S. During the highly interactive event, 57,504 chat messages were exchanged, and 3,465 poll responses were received.

Extron

Extron offers convenient online training in multiple languages on existing and emerging technologies, including 4K and beyond, digital video, network AV, fiber optics, twisted pair, streaming AV, audio DSP, and control configuration, including hands-on practice with DSP and Control software. The new and improved Extron training portal delivers an enhanced learning experience from anywhere on a computer or mobile device. Extron also offers a Publications Review program, which qualifies participants for industry certification renewal units.

L-Acoustics Online Education Platform

Online Systems Fundamentals provides an overview of L-Acoustics electronics, loudspeakers and software, and puts them into the perspective of a global project workflow. It grants the same industry-recognised certification as in-person training. Beginning with a virtual class, followed by several days of e-learning courses and practical exercises, the training includes an online community for exchanges with classmates and the instructor. A second virtual classroom caps the program, with the trainer correcting exercises, and sharing feedback.

Lutron Electronics - LCI Online

Lutron harnesses the power of online, blended, and in-person courses to achieve a total learning solution that is reinforced over the course of a professional’s relationship with Lutron. As part of Lutron’s continuous training improvement goals, this year it transitioned all of its residential qualification and its customer-facing in-person courses to a virtual format with an emphasis on labs and content that was immediately applicable to the job.

Peerless-AV’s Certified Installer Training Program

The Peerless-AV Certified Installer Training Program is comprised of courses which demonstrate proper installation techniques, safety, and address efficient methods to reduce the risk of faulty installations. Topics covered include fundamentals of digital signage, mastering outdoor AV solutions and video wall mounting systems for direct view LED displays. The course is compliant with standards established for continuing education for system integrators and installers. Trainees receive customized sessions to fit installation needs, and detailed takeaway resources.

QSC Q-SYS Online Training

QSC’s unique approach to training includes skilled presenters who make learning fun. Through COVID, QSC has certified a record-breaking number of AV professionals. They have populated a robust on-demand webinar library, and quickly transformed its Q-SYS Control 201 in-person training into an online format, while still offering a hands-on and interactive learning experience. In addition, QSC developed a new course, Quantum Training, to empower Q-SYS users to handle advanced troubleshooting and support for their customers.

Savi Tech Training

As former integrators, the SAVI team has worked tirelessly to eliminate the pain points of the industry. In August, the company launched SAVI 3, a commercial AV control solution so simple programming entire stadiums takes mere hours, and so easy to learn, tech-training takes just two days with no added travel expenses. Of the near 100 dealers they've certified through their two-day, hands-on immersive virtual training, they continue to hear one sentiment over and over—it's actually fun!

Shure Audio Institute

As technology evolves and innovation increases, it’s imperative today’s audio professionals are up-to-date on the industry’s technical insights and training. The Shure Audio Institute (SAI)—a global education and network platform—provides professionals access to expansive knowledge encompassing a variety of topics including technical support, sales, marketing and product solutions that enable them to effectively manage any client situation. It’s Shure’s goal to share its expertise so you can succeed.

Best Excuse to Leave the Office (Best In-House Training Program)

Extron

Education and training are the cornerstones of Extron’s commitment to its customers. The Extron Institute training and certification programs cover existing and emerging technologies, including 4K and beyond, digital video, network AV, fiber optics, twisted pair, audio DSP, streaming AV, and control configuration. Courses are offered at 30 Extron training centers worldwide. In addition to AV technology training, participants will learn best practices for system design, installation, and troubleshooting through hands-on experiences in real-world scenarios.

Just Add Power

Just Add Power’s Installation Training Program stays true to the company’s evolutionary product philosophy, covering the entire chain of use: product tutorials, system design, installation scenarios, and troubleshooting, providing attendees with 5 RUs/CEUs. The two-day sessions are held at Just Add Power’s headquarters in Seminole, FL. For the safety of staff and guests, the facility features an air purification system and hand sanitizer stations, while social distancing and masks are required.

Shure Integrated Systems Certification Program

With innovative technology increasing and to encourage an ever-expanding network of high-quality, skilled partners, Shure’s Integrated Systems certification program aims to educate new and existing customers. The program provides comprehensive product information and best practices for applications relating to solutions for the Shure Integrated Systems portfolio. Available in two expertise levels, the certification shares valuable knowledge for those who understand the challenges of system design, setup, and configuration.

The SoundPro Experience Center

Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, SoundPro put on approximately two to four events monthly in its 4,000 sq ft Experience Center in Irving, TX with topics ranging from classroom style application courses to in-depth, hands-on workshops with industry experts. They will resume activities in their Experience Center for product demos or free lunch and giveaways at one of its Customer Appreciation events when it is safe to do so again.

The Dealer Portal You Want to Keep Going Back to (Best Website Dealer Portal)

Creston.com

Backed by a team of highly talented web designers, Crestron.com is a one-stop shop offering 24/7 access to the latest configuration tools, manuals, and more. Constantly updated with new functionalities, tthe website is designed to provide dealers with a sophisticated user-experience. When logging into Crestron.com, guests instantly see tailored content relevant to their business, making it simple to find what they need and to stay up to date with the latest Crestron news.

Extron Insider

Extron Insider provides customers with access to Extron software downloads, certification programs, System Builders that allow users to quickly and easily build a system and order online in just a few clicks. Users can also access product configuration tools, videos, training enrollment forms, and valuable technical articles, white papers, and design guides. Extron has taken extra care to provide each Extron Insider with access to the precise information they need for their specific job.

Shure Tech Portal

Shure’s Tech Portal is the premier platform for those looking for in-depth information to support the design, deployment, and operation of Shure products. With an easy-to-understand layout and searchable navigation, users can quickly find everything they need including product documentation, comparisons, software/firmware information and technical tools, and resources. Plus, users can watch a series of short videos to better understand the basic functions and features of Shure products. https://techportal.shure.com/

Sales Support You Can Believe In (Best Sales Operation)

Crestron Sales Support Services

Crestron's Sales Support Services (SSS) Department is comprised of a team of experienced solution engineers and administrators, dedicated to delivering world class service to its customers. Tthe team provides assistance with all technical, pricing, system design, and quotation related inquiries; perform comparative analysis for competitive projects and quotes; sales tools, information, application drawings, Design/Best-Practices Guides, CAD/Visio-Blocks, Revit/BIM Files, Architectural and CSI format Specifications.

Extron

Extron was founded on the core value of professional integrity with the ultimate goal of complete customer satisfaction. This commitment is reflected in its three ongoing guiding principles: Service, Support, and Solutions. Extron employees are prepared to do whatever it takes to make certain that the entire process of doing business with us is a positive and professionally rewarding experience for you.

Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty

The Planar EverCare Lifetime Limited Warranty program provides customers with complete confidence in their LED video wall purchase while reducing their lifetime cost-of-ownership. With Planar EverCare, North American Planar TVF Series and Planar TVF Complete LED video wall customers receive total product coverage, including controller, sub-pixel and every component in between. When paired with Planar EverNew Managed Service Program, a competitive, multi-year leasing program, Planar EverCare makes deploying a Planar TVF Series video wall worry-free.

Serving Customers First, The SoundPro Way

The best of both worlds: hundreds of years of collective industry experience and still on the leading edge of audio, video, and lighting technologies. SoundPro account managers hold dozens of manufacturer certifications in order to provide customers with the best solution for their AVL environment. Paired with an industry-leading digital presence and focused, value-added follow up, each solution is supported at the highest levels of quality to ensure customer satisfaction.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (SNDS)

SNDS sells the widest breadth of visual technology on the market, and its goal is to ease customers’ pain points instead of selling them the product of the month. The company works directly with customers to create comprehensive solutions to solve for specific issues within their environment. They build relationships with integrators, resellers, and customers to ensure the products are the best fit for their situation, partnering with them through every step of their tech journey.

Shure Sales

Providing an excellent sales experience has been at the forefront of Shure’s business for the last 95 years. Shure’s Product Technical Support Team offers unparalleled pre- and post-sales support. Due to real-time feedback from end users, Shure surpasses customer expectations by producing superior products at affordable prices. Plus, if issues arise, Shure’s Service Department is on standby to deliver advanced technical support while working to resolve product repairs immediately.

Symetrix Sales Team

When you call, Symetrix answers and knows you by name. Whether you contact one of its regional managers or inside sales associates, the Symetrix Sales Team does everything in our power to get gear into your hands quickly and reliably. They love to hear from you and are always ready to answer your product questions quickly and efficiently. They are committed to delivering remarkable customer experience through flawless execution and professionalism every time.

SYNNEX VISUALSolv

SYNNEX VISUALSolv has a dedicated, experienced, and recently-expanded sales organization with inside reps, field reps, and technical overlay support. Reps are highly-trained on the latest offerings and how to apply them in various vertical markets. SYNNEX offers online ordering capabilities and a custom mobile app for checking stock and placing orders. Their extended team can even host and customize integrators’ e-storefronts, all without sacrificing the dedicated sales rep relationships that differentiate SYNNEX.

The Number You Have on Autodial (Best Tech Support)

Crestron True Blue Support Services

Crestron has a world-renowned “True Blue” support team, providing the most personalized and dedicated technical assistance in the industry. Crestron customers have access to our live support teams where they can get the answers they need immediately through calls, emails, and chats. For problems that can’t be resolved remotely, its Advanced Technical Support Group will not close the customer’s case until they are 100 percent satisfied.

Extron

Extron tech support is second-to-none in the industry. Customers will always hear a live voice on its 24-hour support hotline. They provide after-hours technical support, including weekends and holidays. Whether you need help commissioning or designing small to large systems or have a last-minute troubleshooting question in the middle of the night, a trained and knowledgeable engineer will be there to help. Extron stands by its 100 percent satisfaction guarantee!

Just Add Power

Just Add Power’s technical support team has long been considered second-to-none by its customers. Their performance during COVID-19 has only reinforced its reputation, as evidenced by the positive feedback the company receives on a regular basis. During this challenging time, with the team working remotely for much of the last year, there have been zero service interruptions, even when an F2 tornado hit Seminole, FL, home to Just Add Power’s headquarters.

Lutron Technical Support

The Lutron technical support team is committed to helping every customer get the very best out of every product. The team is available 24/7 to answer your questions, help you through basic installations and show you how to get the best out of your purchase. This collective knowledge and skill is also shared in rich video content and other guides, making it easier than ever to work with Lutron.

PTZOptics/HuddleCamHD Service Team

Tech support calls for PTZOptics and HuddleCamHD are answered by knowledgeable, dedicated, and patient representatives rather than a phone tree. Its tech support reps can and have walked customers with no previous video experience through the full integration of a multicamera live streaming application. For DIYers, they also maintain a robust knowledge base, including written references and video tutorials, backed by an actively moderated user forum.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions (SNDS)

Tech is most frustrating when it isn’t working as expected. One of SNDS' core values is its world-class customer service. Its tech support experts are trained to help solve issues quickly, and qualified to provide a replacement to minimize downtime. They empower their U.S.-based technical staff to resolve issues quickly, and initiate replacements as necessary. They believe it’s important to keep their customers operating rather than waiting for them to solve a problem.

Shure Applications

To provide best-in-class support, Shure customers can receive technical assistance via phone or e-mail from a global team of applicationsengineers drawing on more than 200 years of combined audio industry experience. With thousands of help articles available online—accessible anytime—Shure arms customers with the resources needed to better manage, configure, and control their gear. These easy-to-use aids make installation, project management, system updates and troubleshooting simple.

Symetrix Customer Experience Team

With an influx of fresh talent to keep industry veterans at the forefront of technical support excellence, the Symetrix Customer Experience Team provides the highest caliber of technical support in the industry. With 35 years of combined Symetrix experience and over 125 years of combined audio and networking experience, its team of analytical problem solvers are passionate about all things audio and providing a phenomenal experience to each and every individual who contacts them.

ViewSonic Golden Feather Service

The Golden Feather Service is an extended support feature of the ViewSonic AV Solutions Program. This white glove benefit is open to qualified U.S. AV integrators and partners and covers most pro AV products. It offers a direct line to the ViewSonic team of engineers for immediate response and assistance. From answering product questions to offering express technical support for installation projects, the Golden Feather Service is a supplementary value-add to ViewSonic partners.

Your Best Defense Against Scope Creep (Best Project Management Platform)

D-Tools System Integrator Software

D-Tools offers end-to-end core business software for commercial AV system integrators. D-Tools System Integrator is a comprehensive on-premises solution that drives sales and substantially improves operating efficiencies by streamlining the entire project workflow—from estimating, through system design and documentation, procurement, project management, installation, and on-going service, all through a data-driven process that leverages an extensive, integrated product library. D-Tools’ software helps close more business, stay on-budget for clients, and improve bottom-line results.

The Storyteller that Keeps You on the Edge of Your Seat (Best Content Creation)

Crestron

At Crestron, they value their customers and take a special interest in helping AV and IT teams tell their story. With a gallery full of awesome customer success stories that highlight projects across all industries, the company strives to create a space for inspiration and tribute. In addition to case studies and video testimonials, the Crestron team develops some of the most engaging and creative brochures, manuals, editorial ads, and social content in the industry!

OpenEye Global Engagement Design

OpenEye Global's engagement design focuses on creating an interactive and compelling visual experience that helps connect the user to the physical environment. From the placement of a "digital endpoint" to the visible calls to action on the display that augments the user's experience, all elements are critical to consider when designing a solution. Clear and concise engagements can be achieved without visually overwhelming the user or unnecessarily disrupting their behaviors in an environment.

L-Acoustics Creations Instagram

L-Acoustics Creations is a division of L-Acoustics, the premium provider of sound systems for live events. L-Acoustics Creations offers extraordinary sound spaces for private and residential use to "bring the concert home". On Instagram, they aim to engage with like-minded lovers of exquisite sound. L-Acoustics Creations Instagram entertains, enlightens, and encourages everyone to make space for sound as a life-enhancing conduit for joy, creativity, and well-being.

Premier Mounts Video Case Studies

Based on expertise with massive LED installations, Premier Mounts has created a series of case studies paired with videos showcasing size and scope of these impressive jobs. From mounting a spectacularly curved 90 ft. wide LED wall at the Grand Casino Resort, to creating a visually immersive sportsbook for one of Nevada’s biggest casinos, and to designing and mounting the hig-res LED wall at the Tropicana, one of the world’s most impressive sportsbooks.

Symetrix Marketing Team

The Symetrix Marketing Team is a group of innovative storytellers with the goal of sharing its message and values with the world. They are continuously listening, learning, and developing cutting-edge materials to support its sales and technical support teams. To keep Symetrix at the forefront of AV excellence, their team creates exceptional content including case studies, infographics, brochures, videos, social media, technical documentation, and so much more.

Your Design Co-Pilot (Best Design Services)

Crestron’s All-New FlipTop Configurator Tool

Crestron has a variety of services that help streamline the design process for designers. Its exclusive FlipTop Configurator Tool allows designers to create customized cabling easily and accurately by dragging and dropping modules into a virtual Crestron FlipTop. Once created the designer will be provided a full bill of materials, pricing, and FlipTop layout. No other manufacturer offers this level of customization and flexibility.

MSE Audio Free EASE Audio Design

MSE Audio works with its integrator partners to design and optimize audio projects to ensure they deliver end-users sound with precise imaging and clarity. The same engineers responsible for creating their products prepare free EASE audio design reports for commercial jobs. Their engineers often save customers time and money by recommending the exact quantity of speakers needed for the best coverage possible—in a 70-v, low-voltage or Dante configuration. Typical turnaround is same day.

SYNNEX VISUALSolv

SYNNEX VISUALSolv has a highly-trained and certified team of design engineers available to assist with everything from pre-sales support, peer review, and design collaboration to full solution design with detailed BOMs. Engineers provide complimentary assessments across AV technologies and manage the delivery of assessments for adjacent technologies including wireless networks, storage and cloud. The team holds certifications including CTS, CTS-D, and BICSI. This year, CTS Prep classes will also be offered to SYNNEX partners.

