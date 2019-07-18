WATCH: DirectView LED Video Wall Installed at Tropicana Sportsbook

A 200 ft.-plus Unilumin Direct View LED video wall was recently installed at the Tropicana Sportsbook in Atlantic City, NJ.

"We're building one of the largest sportsbook in Atlantic City—not largest by size, but largest by amount of LED" said Eric Winnicki, senior project manager, McCann Systems, whose company handled the AV integration.

The displays are supported by Premier Mounts whose team assisted on the installation of the video wall.

Watch the video below to learn more about the new Direct View LED video wall at the Tropicana Sportsbook

