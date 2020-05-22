ViewSonic Ships ELITE XG270QC Gaming Monitor

The What: The ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC gaming monitor is now shipping. As part of its ELITE gaming portfolio, the ViewSonic XG270QC is a 27-inch, curved gaming monitor that is capable of achieving a 1ms (MPRT) response time.

The What Else: This gaming monitor is designed with a 1500R curvature to provide lifelike visuals and immersive gaming. It features VESA DisplayHDR 400 that delivers an entry point into HDR gaming, as well as PureXP technology to reduce motion blur. With native QHD (2560x1440) resolution, along with a 550 cd/m2 luminance and DCI-P3 90 percent color coverage, the XG270QC offers bright, sharp, and detailed image quality.

“With the addition of the XG270QC, ViewSonic ELITE has finally established itself as the premiere enthusiast gaming monitor provider for the modern gamer,” said Kendall Miller, global marketing manager for Gaming for ViewSonic ELITE monitors. “We’re delivering a display that is capable of providing the speed and clarity that gamers have been searching for, this time with a curved screen to ensure maximum immersion. When developing practical design innovations like our built-in mouse bungee or ELITE RGB, we always keep the mainstream gamer in mind. We take our generation of gamers seriously.”

ViewSonic ELITE, in conjunction with Blur Busters, has updated its PureXP mode for improved motion blur reduction control. PureXP is a strobe backlight mode for improved display motion clarity. PureXP now provides four levels of optimized motion blur reduction. These new modes allow gamers to control the level of brightness and motion blur reduction based on individual gamer preference. With a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms IPS panel, the additional tuning by Blur Busters provides gamers with the most fluid and clear gaming experience possible. The new Blur Busters Approved firmware is automatically downloaded via the ViewSonic Elite Display Controller software.

The ELITE Display Controller software makes it easier to adjust monitor settings and ELITE RGB lighting, all in one application. Gamers can customize and quickly change between display modes, choose from a wide selection of native RGB settings, and sync their RGB lighting with ELITE RGB Alliance partnered software, like Razer Chroma and TT RGB Plus by Thermaltake. The ELITE Display Controller fully supports the XG270QG, XG270, and XG270QC, allowing users to customize their in-room ambience with an updated static color customization menu, supporting more than one thousand different color choices.

The Bottom Line: ViewSonic continues to expand its gaming lineup with products that deliver the ultimate experience for a variety of gaming environments. The XG270QC delivers a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms (1ms MPRT) response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology for the smoothest possible gaming experience.