Get your free copy of The Integration Guide to Esports 2020.

(Image credit: Future)

DOWNLOAD NOW

What You Need to Know About Esports

Esports, the genre of multiplayer video games played online or over a local area network, have quietly become part of mainstream Western culture over the last two decades. In recent years, the movement has graduated from the rec room to conventional sporting venues like London’s O2 Arena and New York's Madison Square Garden, where thousands of spectators have watched gamers compete.



Product Showcase

Check out the latest esports products from companies like Vaddio and VITEC.

At Issue

Experts from industry-leading companies including Aurora Multimedia and VITEC share the biggest esports growth opportunities for integration firms.

Download the Integration Guide to Esports.