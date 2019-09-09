Vaddio’s HuddleSHOT Conferencing Camera Now Shipping

The What: Vaddio is now shipping its new HuddleSHOT Conferencing Camera. This all-in-one conferencing camera with integrated audio and an ultra-wide field of view is Vaddio’s newest solution optimized for huddle spaces.

The What Else: HuddleSHOT works with all major cloud-based conferencing applications including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Cisco WebEx, GoToMeeting, and others.

The HuddleSHOT offers two integrated speakers with wide dynamic range for robust stereo sound, as well as two built-in microphones that pick up participant voices from up to 12 feet (4m) away. The fixed camera offers 2x digital zoom and 1080p60 resolution.

“HuddleSHOT is the ideal camera solution for video collaboration sessions because its 125-degree field of view gets everyone in the picture, even in the smallest areas,” said Jay Kilby, director of product management at Vaddio. “In addition, its clear audio quality enhances collaboration on both ends of the call.”

The Bottom Line: HuddleSHOT is designed for plug-and-play operation and features stereo speakers, built-in microphones, modern aesthetics, and remote management features. For AV and IT managers, Vaddio's browser-based user interface makes it easier to manage multiple HuddleSHOT cameras across different sites for enterprise deployments.