Vaddio Now Shipping RoboSHOT 40 UHD

The What: Vaddio has begun shipping the RoboSHOT 40 UHD, a broadcast-quality PTZ camera with 40x zoom, genlock capabilities, smooth motor movement, and UHD imaging.

The What Else: The RoboSHOT 40 UHD was designed with a genlock external sync port to provide accurate synchronization in multi-camera broadcast environments, plus phase compensation to fine-tune and adjust the genlock signal.

“The camera provides beautiful 4K resolution at 30fps through 30x zoom,” said Rob Viren, Vaddio product manager. “If you are using the camera in HD mode, you can achieve a massive 40x zoom in 1080p60, producing gorgeous close-up shots. It simply looks great whether using the camera for a television show, sporting event, wedding, or meeting.”

The RoboSHOT 40 UHD is driven by Vaddio’s next-generation silent motor and tri-synchronous motion algorithms, which eliminates jitter or bouncing even at full zoom.

Other features include 70.2-degree horizontal field of view (wide) to 4.1-degree (tele), simultaneous IP streaming (RTSP/RTMP format with H.264 compression) up to 1080p30, remote management, and flexible mounting options. RoboSHOT 40 UHD is available in black or white models.

The Bottom Line: The 1/2.5 Type Exmor R CMOS Sensor offers powerful image signal processing, which means better light gathering capability, better contrast, and sharp 4K video even in complex lighting locations. High intensity spotlights often used in live events do not create problems other cameras can experience.