Studio Technologies Introduces Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations

Studio Technologies unveiled its new Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations. The units support Dante audio-over-Ethernet digital media technology and are ideal for voice paging applications, including theater, live-event, and industrial applications. Broadcast applications can also be supported by using the products’ integral IFB (talent cue) capabilities.

[What Happened to the AV Department?]

The units offer a complete solution for routing voice and background audio along with playback of pre-recorded audio files. The Model 352A unit supplies two independent “talk” channels, while the Model 354A unit supplies four independent “talk” channels with each channel able to be individually configured to match the needs of specific applications.

As part of the unit’s Dante capability, both models support AES67 as well as the Dante Domain Manager (DDM) software application. A monitor section allows one of the two Dante receiver (input) channels on the Model 352A and one of the four Dante receiver (input) channels on the Model 354A to be routed as desired to a connected amplifier or amplified speaker.

[Doubling Down on Dante]

Many general-purpose paging applications can be supported with the Model 352A and Model 354A Talk Stations. The range of configurable features ensures compatibility in many situations. As an example, for theatre or event-space applications, the units can be located in a box office or manager’s office location. Two pre-recorded messages can be stored and played as required. For broadcast applications, the Model 352A can serve as a stand-alone 2-channel IFB (talent cue) master station. The Model 354A can be utilized to create a 4-channelIFB (talent cue) master station. Personnel can use the Model 352A and Model 354A as a combination voice paging console and monitor resource.