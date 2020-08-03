Sony Unveils Flagship 4K Professional SXRD Laser Projector

The What: Sony Electronics has announced the 10,000-lumen VPL-GTZ380, the highest brightness model in its lineup of native 4K (4096×2160) SXRD models.

The What Else: Featuring a newly developed 0.74-inch Native 4K SXRD panel, the VPL-GTZ380 provides detailed imagery with a high 16,000:1 contrast ratio for deep blacks. By adopting a new liquid crystal material for the panel, its light stability dramatically improves, enabling durability with 10,000 lumens brightness. This allows the projector to be used in both bright and dark environments for increased versatility and flexibility in installation. The VPL-GTZ380’s new laser light source, which incorporates a red laser diode in addition to the two different wavelength blue laser diodes, enables a wide color gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3 without any loss of brightness.

The new 4K SXRD model is equipped with a high-performance picture processor optimized for projection, “X1 Ultimate for projector,” which is based on the original X1 Ultimate processor used for Sony’s line of BRAVIA TVs to enable enhanced picture quality. This includes new features such as Dynamic HDR Enhancer and Object-based HDR Remaster to improve dynamic range and achieve deeper blacks. The VPL-GTZ380 also supports HDR formats including HDR 10 and HLG for more natural color reproduction.

At 112 pounds, the VPL-GTZ380 features a compact body size for its class due to the adoption of the small panel and patented phosphor wheel for efficient heat release, allowing the model to more easily integrate into a variety of installation environments. Additionally, the projector achieves 39dB for quiet operation due to the use of liquid SXRD panel cooling system and streamlined air flow design. Its form factor, quiet operation, and easily stackable four-corner mount design enables multi-projection in domes and for large screen exhibitions. Due to its high contrast and deep black levels, the projector minimizes banding, allowing for uniform blending.

Through an optional license, the VPL-GTZ380 can also support 4K 120Hz and low transport delay, which are essential for displaying CG images for training simulators and large-screen displays of esports events. The model has additional optional 3D and Night Vision Goggle (NVG) functions for use in VR research facilities and for specialized training.

“In a few short years, our SXRD lineup of 4K projectors have become the industry standard with installations at influential customer sites across the world,” said Theresa Alesso, pro division president, Sony Electronics. “The newest addition to the family, the VPL-GTZ380, excels in dark and bright environments and is a direct result of insights we’ve gathered from key clients in training and simulation, as well as at entertainment venues, corporations, museums, and planetariums. We’re proud to have developed a new solution that not only exceeds their requirements but fosters users’ creativity allowing them to bring their vision to life with unparalleled image expression.”

The Bottom Line: The VPL-GTZ380 combines high contrast, brightness, HDR, and high resolution with a wide color gamut to offer an advanced visual experience for nearly any distance and lighting condition, making it well suited for a wide range of corporate, entertainment, and simulation applications. The flagship projector incorporates the latest technologies into a small form factor that provides installation flexibility and enables quiet operation.

The VPL-GTZ380 is planned to be available in January of 2021.