Solotech Goes With L-Acoustics K3 for No. American, European Projects

With offices in 19 locations across Canada, the U.S., U.K. and China, including its European operation via Solotech Group member SSE Audio, Solotech provides for both the live and systems integration markets. The company's history includes high profile clients such as Céline Dion, Justin Timberlake, and Arcade Fire, as well as installations like the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego and Resorts World Las Vegas.

Solotech is a long-time L-Acoustics partner, well-known for its commitment to investing in state-of-the-art equipment. The company's already substantial stock of L-Acoustics products now boasts a total of 56 of the newest L-Acoustics K3 compact line array cabinets, split equally across its North American and European operations. This investment will help the company to fulfil its ever-increasing 2022 commitments.

The new K3 is L-Acoustics smallest, full-range line source system to date and is ideal for mid-size events. Its light weight and long-throw capability and extensive bandwidth make it the ideal addition to Solotech's inventory, allowing the company to propose new approaches, especially for theater productions and for deployments using L-ISA immersive technology, providing a cost-effective solution for projects requiring increased cabinet counts in smaller spaces.

In Europe, SSE has already deployed its K3 with Post Malone on the Wireless Stage at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer, while Solotech's North American stock recently graced American rapper, singer and songwriter NF's 20-date, month-long Clouds Tour, where it was used as outfill as part of an extensive K Series system.

"K3 has a smaller footprint than K2, which makes an excellent in-between solution when Kara II is not quite powerful enough and K2 would be overkill," explains Francois 'Frankie' Desjardins, Vice President R&D at Solotech Inc. "With its integrated Panflex, K3 offers control on the HF directivity, which gives it great flexibility to give either very wide coverage, or much narrower, perfectly fitting the needs of diverse projects. Having all of that in one cabinet offers better versatility."