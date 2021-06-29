SnapAV Rebrands as Snap One

SnapAV CEO John Heyman announced a corporate rebranding yesterday to more accurately indicate the scope of the company’s business. SnapAV is now Snap One.

Heyman said that the new name reflects the company’s goal of being the best provider of solutions, services, and platforms for custom installation integrators whose businesses have grown well beyond AV products.

“The name ‘SnapAV’ no longer fully represents who we are or our aspirations for the future,” Heyman said. “We kept the name ‘Snap’ because of our ongoing mission to make our partners’ lives easier. Snap One builds on this legacy and reinforces our aspiration to be the integrator’s most valued and most trusted partner. We want to be the one place with the broadest portfolio of best-in-class products; the one shopping experience that can be done online or in-store; and the one partner that professionals can depend on when installing and supporting the amazing experiences that their customers desire.”

The new name also represents a unified company that includes legacy SnapAV and Control4 organizations following their merger in 2019. “Together, now as Snap One, the company can serve as the industry’s central source for everything needed to succeed, today and in the future,” Heyman said. “The name Snap One emphasizes our desire to be the one-stop-source for the solutions that integrators need—including control—whether it’s with our own solutions or third-party products.”

Snap One Quality Lab (Image credit: Snap One)

Later this year, Snap One will unveil a unified portal that will allow integrators to research, quote, and purchase any products from a single location. The company will also offer a single, streamlined loyalty program. “Our goal has always been to offer great products and top-tier services that simplify the integrator’s life and support their business,” Heyman added. “Our new platforms and services are designed to do just that.”

The announcement of a new company name comes on the heels of several major corporate developments, including the acquisition of networking provider Access Networks and a significant investment in remote support solutions provider Parasol.

Established in 2005 and based in Charlotte, NC, Snap One designs, manufactures, and distributes smart solutions for homes and businesses to make life more enjoyable, connected, and secure. The company’s product platform includes over 4,300 proprietary SKUs in entertainment, connectivity, and infrastructure, along with two software platforms (OvrC and Control4 OS3) that provide broad interoperability with thousands of third-party products from hundreds of vendors.

Snap One partners may shop online or in one of 27 brick-and-mortar stores for Snap One value-added tools, training, and support processes that drive business efficiencies that enable integrators to be more successful, according to the company.

Snap One local pro store (Image credit: Snap One)

“Created out of respect and passion for smart technology, this company was founded by technology integrators who saw a better way to do things. We realized integrators needed a better partner to purchase, deliver, and support products for connected homes and businesses, and since 2005, we’ve been able to do that,” Heyman said.

He continued, “Snap One represents our central mission and reminds current and future customers that we strive to be the one company in the industry that can provide a range of solutions, services and options in a snap.”

