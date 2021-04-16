SnapAV Intros Partner Pledge Initiative

SnapAV has introduced a new “Partner Pledge,” a comprehensive and ongoing commitment to continue to raise the bar for quality in all areas of the its growing and expanding business.

(Image credit: SnapAV)

"We call our dealers partners—and for good reason,” said SnapAV CEO John Heyman. “Our goal is to deliver an amazing end-to-end experience for both our partners and end customers. And our Partner Pledge is the cornerstone of this effort.”

The enterprise-wide initiative amplifies the company’s ongoing efforts and investments across the business, including product quality, partner support, purchasing experience, and more.

Watch the video below to learn more about SnapAV's Partner Pledge.

Over the last three years, SnapAV and Control4 say they have invested millions of dollars in new product quality initiatives, including upgrades to quality labs with significant additions to test equipment and personnel.

“Quality is a journey, not a destination,” said Jeff Dungan, EVP Operations, SnapAV. “We bring to market thousands of individual products that enable our partners to exceed the highest expectations of their customers, and I am proud of our teams’ passionate pursuit of excellence.”

In Q3 2020, SnapAV retained an unbiased industry quality expert to audit the company’s entire quality system. “The independent consulting firm gave us high marks,” Dungan emphasized. “Nonetheless, we jointly identified some areas for further improvement and the company is investing more than $1 million in new quality initiatives, both domestically and internationally just this year.”

In 2021, SnapAV also plans to heavily in its eCommerce sites and loyalty programs. “This is just the beginning of our Partner Pledge," concluded Heyman. "Over the coming weeks and months, we will share progress as we continue to raise the bar in our pursuit of excellence.”