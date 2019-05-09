SnapAV to Acquire Control4 for $680 Million

SnapAV and Control4 plan to enter into a definitive merger agreement whereby SnapAV will acquire Control4 in an all-cash transaction for $23.91 per share in cash, representing an aggregate value of approximately $680 million.

Control4’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved and recommended that stockholders vote in favor of the transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, SnapAV will acquire all the outstanding common stock of Control4 for $23.91 per share in cash. The purchase price represents a premium of approximately 40 percent over Control4’s closing price on May 8, 2019, the last trading day prior to execution of the agreement, and a premium of approximately 38 percent over Control4’s 30-trading day weighted average share price ended on May 8, 2019. Private equity investment firm Hellman & Friedman—SnapAV’s majority shareholder since 2017—will invest additional equity as part of the transaction and be the majority shareholder of the combined company.

“We have pursued the mission of making our integrators’ lives easier since SnapAV was founded,” said John Heyman, chief executive officer of SnapAV. “Dealers will be able to buy leading solutions, access the best service technicians in the industry and experience simpler installation through purchasing, support, and seamless product integration.

“We believe today’s announced transaction delivers compelling and immediate value to Control4 shareholders in the form of a significant share price premium, and we are excited to have the opportunity to join with the SnapAV team,” said Martin Plaehn, chairman and chief executive officer of Control4. “Together with SnapAV, we will be able to invest even more in innovation, bring together and build upon the very best of our combined capabilities, and do so with improved reliability, responsiveness, security, and privacy for consumers. Today’s announcement will enable us to better serve the expanding smart home market, making the lives of integrators easier and their businesses more effective and efficient.”

“The combination of Control4 and SnapAV is transformative for the smart home industry,” added Erik Ragatz, partner at Hellman & Friedman and chairman of the Board of Directors of SnapAV. “The increased resources of the combined company will enable it to invest more to drive innovation and deliver best-in-class features, functionality, and products. This combination will also allow us to support integrators more effectively than ever before in pursuit of our joint goal of bringing the promise of the connected home to life.”

More than 1,200 employees of the combined company will be led by SnapAV CEO John Heyman and an executive team made up of leaders from both SnapAV and Control4. Control4 CEO Martin Plaehn will join the Board of Directors of the combined company, helping to ensure a smooth integration of the businesses. The company will share joint headquarters in Charlotte, NC, and Salt Lake City, UT, with offices and local facilities around the globe.

The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019, is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and approval by Control4 shareholders.