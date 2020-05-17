SnapAV Launches Enhanced OvrC Remote Management and Monitoring Platform

The What: SnapAV has released a major evolution to its OvrC remote management and monitoring service and added support for Pakedge products.

The What Else: Every aspect of the new OvrC has been engineered for performance with hundreds of enhancements throughout. Upgrades make it easier for pros to install quickly, monitor connected devices, and troubleshoot a customer’s system upon request. A new, modern design provides more information at a glance, giving pros quick access to the status of a project or a device. The interface is fully responsive, loading twice as fast and dynamically adapting the layout to utilize all available space on the screen. Pros can now quickly access vital information, even when a device is offline.

New features in the OvrC mobile app include the ability to add customers, view a map of all customer sites, configure site and device settings such as wireless SSIDs, guest networks, DHCP reservations, and program automatic reboots with WattBox products, to name a few.

Now available through an Early Access Beta, Pakedge access points and Ihiji monitoring appliances can be upgraded to OvrC. Through this expanded support, thousands of pros and customers can see the benefits of OvrC without requiring additional hardware to be installed in the home. In future releases additional Pakedge products will also gain full OvrC support. Once full Pakedge and Ihiji integration is complete, OvrC will become the replacement for BakPak and Invision. Timelines and transition plans will be shared once integrations move out of beta and into full release.

“SnapAV has led the industry in enabling pros to do more with less via remote monitoring and management with OvrC, BakPak, and Ihiji,” said Charlie Kindel, chief product and technology officer. “Remote management is an essential part of our pros’ businesses, and we obsess over their feedback. The new OvrC is now our single remote management platform for the future, and the enhancements are a direct result of us listening to tens of thousands of customers.

The Bottom Line: Hundreds of enhancements across all aspects of the platform make OvrC faster, easier to use, and provide critical information at a glance, all within a powerful mobile app or web-based interface. With the expanding support for Pakedge, OvrC includes one of the largest ecosystems of integrated products from both SnapAV and leading third-party manufacturers.

The new OvrC is available to Pros now at ovrc.com. Existing OvrC users can start experiencing the new OvrC immediately by logging into their OvrC account at app.ovrc.com.