SnapAV Invests in Parasol

Further accelerating its commitment to serve integrators as a source for everything they need to design, install, and support custom solutions for their customers, SnapAV has invested in Parasol, a provider of 24/7 remote support solutions designed to enhance integrator productivity and service levels.

The investment complements SnapAV’s recent acquisition of Access Networks, and provides further momentum for SnapAV’s long-term strategy to help its partners succeed with accelerated growth.

“SnapAV is doubling down to support our partners in delivering amazing end customer experiences over the lifecycle of a project,” said John Heyman, SnapAV’s CEO. “As SnapAV and our integrator partners continue to grow, we expect that Parasol will be instrumental in helping our partners deliver exceptional post-installation support to their customers. We view this as an investment in the ongoing success of our partners.”

“We’re grateful for the strategic partnership with SnapAV and couldn’t be happier with the deepened relationship,” added Ted Bremekamp, Parasol co-founder. “We’re sending a strong message that Parasol is here to stay and is backed by one of the leaders in the industry.”

According to Heyman, the investment in Parasol and the acquisition of Access Networks comes at a time when the market demand for robust and reliable residential and commercial technology solutions is growing at an accelerated clip. “Our goal is simple,” he emphasized. “We intend to be the one company that invests in our partners’ success like no other. We want to continue striving to deliver the best in class integrated solutions to the industry.”

Parasol’s solution is built on SnapAV’s OvrC remote management platform and SnapAV’s investment enables Parasol to continue scaling its offering to meet integrator demand for enhanced end customer service levels. SnapAV’s OvrC platform will continue to enable third-party compatibility across thousands of devices and multiple control systems while Parasol will continue to uphold its high standards, working with integrators committed to changing the way they deliver remote support.