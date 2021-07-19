Samsung Unveils The Wall, 2021 Edition

The What: Samsung Electronics America is unveiling the 2021 model of The Wall. This Micro LED display is designed to give businesses greater flexibility to showcase content via new AI processing technology and upgraded 120Hz frame rates.

The What Else: A new Micro AI Processor instantly analyzes and optimizes every frame of video to deliver outstanding picture quality. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Micro AI Processor can optimize picture quality to any size up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise.

The Wall's Black Seal Technology blankets the screen uniformly, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth for greater contrast and precision detail. Ultra Chroma technology produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure and more accurate than conventional LEDs, according to the company.

The Wall makes installation easier thanks to new wireless docking connections and endless design, resulting in a cabinet depth twice as slim as before. With modular technology, The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. Plus, installers need to adjust just once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time.

This new model offers its most detailed picture yet with 8K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16k resolution with a 15,360 x 1,080-pixel arrangement. Its massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.

The Bottom Line: The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing to deliver a consistent picture quality that is suitable across commercial environments for a smooth viewing experience no matter the location. The screen also includes four picture-by-picture screens (PBP), allowing for four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution.