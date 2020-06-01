Prysm Launches World’s Largest Seamless Interactive Display

The What: Prysm has unveiled what it claims is the world’s largest seamless interactive display, the Prysm Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) 6K Series 225”. At 225 inches diagonal—which is 20 feet wide by 5 feet high—the LPD 6K Series interactive display offers a panoramic image uninterrupted by seams or bezels.

The What Else: The flexible, impact-resistant surface offers smooth interaction with 32 simultaneous touchpoints and can be viewed at any distance, and at any angle without eye fatigue. The latest LPD is energy efficient, shatter resistant, and offers rollability for transport.

The new modular design helps speed display integration and permits installation in a variety of locations. The durable front screen, made of a specially coated polycarbonate layer, is rolled into a cylinder for easy transport. Thanks to this feature, integrators can negotiate tight corners and enter through standard doors and passenger elevators during setup.

“We are excited to launch our largest LPD seamless interactive display, the LPD 6K Series 225”,” said Amit Jain, president and CEO of Prysm. “Prysm has been constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries of technology. In today’s challenging business environment, where organizations are looking for interactivity, seamless integration, connectivity and collaboration, we allow teams to work together from any part of the world, saving countless travel hours and resources. We support seamless collaboration for our clients, whether in a single room or across the globe, to open minds to innovation and ultimately better decisions.”

“Virtual life-like experiences will become so much more important in the new age of reducing travel and commuting to prevent undue health exposures while helping the environment,” said Dr. Roger Hajjar, founder and CTO, Prysm. “The LPD 6K Series 225” adds to the existing product line: the LPD 6K 190” and the LPD 6K 135”. The new 225” form factor allows displaying two large 125” 16:9 content side-by-side with uncompromised scaling. Simultaneous data and visual feeds can be broadcasted to and from mobile or standalone displays with high cloud security. Prysm is committed to continuously improve the telepresence experience with life-size displays and smart SW applications.”

This large-format display comes optionally bundled with the Prysm Application Suite, a digital workplace platform that brings people, content, and ideas together. The platform displays streaming video, web applications, documents, presentations, and images as well as input from laptops and mobile devices.

The Bottom Line: The LPD 6K Series, 225" is well suited for a range of markets, including executive briefing centers, command and control centers, training rooms, and collaboration and innovation centers. Coupled with Prysm's visual collaboration platform, the LPD 6K Series can be used for monitoring of business processes and workflows across an entire organization, and can make meetings, presentations, and analysis more engaging and immersive.

The LPD 6K Series 225” is currently in general availability and shipping to partners and customers.