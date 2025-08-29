PPDS Takes the Pitch

PPDS installed a Philips Urban LED wall at the reigning La Liga and Copa del Rey champions’ Ciutat Esportiva training campus. Ahead of the 2025/2026 La Liga season, FC Barcelona sought new opportunities to upgrade Pitch 1, with the introduction of a display system to bring new visual capabilities and detailed analysis to the touchline for both coaching and playing staff.

Now known as Camp Tito Vilanova, Pitch 1 is the first team’s official training area. To support their vision, the Club teamed up with PPDS, together with local LED integration expert, LED Dream, for the project, installing a 18x9.8-foot (5.5x3m) Philips Urban LED 7000 Series LED wall located just beyond the touchline, tailored precisely around the club’s night and day needs.

With 6,000 nits of high brightness, the 3.9pp Philips Urban LED 7000 Series LED wall was the standout choice for this exciting project, capable of standing up to the rigors of all weather and lighting conditions in the Catalonian capital, whether heavy rain, direct sunlight or floodlight glare. The 7000 Series also includes an IP66 rating, resistant to dust and corrosive airborne salt spray from the nearby Mediterranean sea.

The Philips Urban LED 7000 Series proves coaching staff with multiple live views of the action, together with detailed real time player analysis and instant reviews/replay capabilities. The installation was completed efficiently and on time, with minimal disruption to the team’s training schedule and seamless integration into the stadium infrastructure.

“The display isn’t just an opportunity for the coaching team or those in attendance to get a clearer view of the action," Cesar Sans, sales director for Iberia at PPDS, commented. "It provides new, deeper levels of analysis, from player data to tactical decisions which could be the difference between success and failure.”