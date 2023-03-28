PPDS named exclusive ‘Digital Display Supplier’ for Oracle Red Bull Racing

PPDS (opens in new tab) has become the exclusive ‘Digital Display Supplier’ and official ‘Innovation Partner’ of the team behind the reigning Formula 1 world champions, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

PPDS will supply a series of advanced displays—including custom-built solutions designed for the Oracle Red Bull Racing hospitality team used at all Grand Prix weekends within the 2023 and 2024 Formula One World Championship season.

“We always look for our partners’ cultures to have synergies with our own," explained Christian Horner, team principal at Oracle Red Bull Racing and Red Bull Technology. "The emphasis on teamwork, partnership and innovation, and the entrepreneurial and agile ways of working at PPDS made them the ideal partner for us.”

[Unplug and Play with This New Digital Signage Platform] (opens in new tab)

LED-ing the Way in Hospitality

Fueled by collaboration, and a shared desire to lead from the front, this exciting partnership follows the successful deployment of a series of advanced Philips professional displays, used to transform the VIP hospitality experience for guests in the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club during F1 race weekends.

For the 2022 FIA World Championship Season, with a record-breaking 23 race schedule spread over 20 countries, Oracle Red Bull Racing turned to PPDS to jump start a new and enhanced era of immersive experiences within their Paddock Club, replacing and upgrading an existing, more challenging multi-display line up, and to reduce the challenging lengthy installation process.

Understanding the incredible pressure that time constraints presented to the Oracle Red Bull Racing hospitality team during race weekends, PPDS collaborated with the team to design and build three custom, 107-swuare-foot portable 4K UHD dvLED showcases.

The Philips L-Line 9000 Series dvLED wall provided a commanding and engaging centerpiece to the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club, delivering the precise color calibration and perfect resolution required to represent the team’s winning brand, while capable of showing multiple feeds at any one time, to present the full, immersive experience for their guests.

[Ready Player One: 9 Media Players for Your Next Digital Signage Experience] (opens in new tab)

Speedy installation

Going the extra mile, the LED walls feature a one-of-a-kind custom design, with the entire solution—manufactured in partnership with AMPCO Flashlight—built into two durable flight cases, allowing for ‘pop-up’ and ‘pop-down’ installation and de-installation, while ensuring safe transportation between races. Time concerns and pressures around set-up times have been dramatically reduced, with the displays pivoting out and joining seamlessly together, while being able to be installed within a couple of hours rather than days.

(Image credit: PPDS)

The Paddock Club experience is augmented with a further 17 other Philips professional displays—including four Philips MediaSuite professional TVs, seven Philips AOC gaming monitors and six Philips 222B9T touch monitors—delivering near 360 visual experiences, with live race coverage, access to exclusive behind the scenes content, links to the Oracle Red Bull Racing pit lane, and audio feeds from the drivers and crew, as well as simulator experiences, among just some of the offerings.

All solutions will once again feature in the Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club for all race weekends during the 2023 Formula One World Championship season, including at the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix.

[Welcome to the AV Renaissance] (opens in new tab)

“Oracle Red Bull Racing is a team driven by ambitions that mirror our own, optimizing results through teamwork, creativity and a firm understanding of the road ahead," said Tim de Ruiter, business development director at PPDS. "We are delighted to have not only renewed our partnership but expanded it, supporting its teams from trackside to the Technology Campus, as we work together to develop tailored solutions for the future.”