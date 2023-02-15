Unplug and Play with This New Digital Signage Platform

PPDS launched a new range of full-size and full-color ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux advanced color ePaper (ACeP) signage displays. Each is capable of delivering 24/7 vivid content, while running entirely unplugged and without using a single kilowatt of electricity.

Unveiled on Philips booth (3P600) in Barcelona, these mark the introduction of a brand-new product category into its portfolio of professional displays. Designed to deliver an array of exciting new opportunities—including cost and energy savings—for customers operating in a variety of verticals, such as retail, corporate, public spaces, and transportation.

Available in 25-inch 16:9 and 28-inch 32:9 stretched variants at launch, Philips Tableaux displays are an energy saving solution for businesses across the sectors looking to digitize their paper-based signage delivering messaging such as store opening hours, timetables, and menus, or promotions and offers, or for those looking to swap out their current digital models (where features may far exceed day-to-day requirements, adding unnecessary running costs) with colorful, power-free, easily updatable Android SoC displays.

The Tableaux range will show content without even being plugged in or using power at all. Light enough to be moved around easily when required, the displays only require connection to an electricity source when content is being updated, and immediately revert to zero power upon completion. Content updates can be managed manually, or entirely remotely using PPDS’ in-house or third-party professional display control and management platforms. The Philips Tableaux Series will also soon be compatible with the evolutionary PPDS Wave cloud-based fleet management platform, designed and built exclusively for Philips professional displays.

"There are very many instances where digital signage is used only display still images, which may change only once a day, and sometimes even less," commented Martijn van der Woude, vice president of global marketing and business development at PPDS. "For these, you do not need a solution that offers a refresh rate of, for example 60fps, or to invest in a technology that far exceeds the capabilities required to achieve the desired impact. With the Philips Tableaux Series from PPDS, businesses can achieve their aims and ambitions at a fraction of the running cost, bringing immediate savings for themselves and for the environment.

“Sustainability is a top priority for many businesses. In a survey taken during our Global Access:Future Tech event, 68% of end customers said that it is business critical and 59% of Sis said the same. At PPDS, we feel it is our duty to lead the industry with this challenge, bringing products that deliver on energy and environmental savings, without compromising customers’ digital display objectives.”

Further Philips Tableaux display sizes will be added in the coming months.