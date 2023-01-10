New PPDS VP Preps for Expansion

PPDS, the exclusive global provider of Philips digital signage, interactive displays, dvLED, and professional TV products and solutions, has appointed industry veteran Nick Begleries as commercial vice president for North America. He will be responsible for all aspects of the business in the region, and will oversee the company's move into a new U.S head office in Charlotte, NC. Begleries offered some exclusive insights to SCN regarding his new position.

SCN: What made you want to join the company?

Nick Begleries: I’m ambitious and I love a challenge. PPDS has incredible potential and is an exciting company, but more than anything, at this stage in my career it’s about the people and the mission. PPDS will lead the market in areas we should all be thinking about, from sustainability to cloud-based service and software platforms. It’s not solely going to be about how many of this or that model we can forecast.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for this role?

NB: For more than 25 years now, my days have been spent working closely with channel partners of all types— including VAR, distribution, system integrators, NSP/ DMR, and retailers, among others—on how they can install, support, serve critical functions, and make memorable experiences for their end customers. This has seen me gain extensive knowledge and experience covering displays of all types. If it's a display, I’ve worked with it and with some of the industry’s biggest brands to grow these product categories, something I’m looking forward to doing here at PPDS, too.

SCN: What does PPDS have that will sway customers toward Philips professional displays?

NB: Local and global reach is a game changer. With the GPA and our international key account management team, there are no limits to our business, whether we’re supporting projects in one location or for hundreds or even thousands scattered around the globe. We also have solutions designed and built specifically for dedicated market verticals. PPDS is not just a provider of displays, but a provider of total solutions—we supply the whole package.

SCN: Are you extending the current U.S. team?

NB: Yes, we have plans to expand the current team in 2023. Providing the best levels of customer service is crucial to the company’s strategy, and it’s something we will not be cutting corners on. Globally, the company has been expanding its team and restructuring existing teams to add strength and support to specific regions. Even during the pandemic, PPDS was adding to its teams, rather than reducing, which tells you a lot about the company and its ambitions.

SCN: What can you tell us about the new office?

NB: The new location will feature a fully connected studio showcasing our whole portfolio, including our collaboration-focused products linking to other PPDS studios around the world. We want our customers to be able get a real sense of the experience and capabilities these solutions can offer.