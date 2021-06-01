Meyer Sound Appoints Sweetwater Sound as New Authorized Dealer

Meyer Sound has appointed Sweetwater Sound of Fort Wayne, IN as a new authorized e-tailer for the company’s line of self-powered loudspeakers for music reinforcement and recording applications; a selection of Meyer Sound products will be available through Sweetwater’s website and catalog ordering channels, allowing direct access to a broader market of musicians and audio professionals.



“Sweetwater is unique in that it is the only national, internet-based retailer with the high level of in-house expertise required to represent Meyer Sound products and technologies,” said Meyer Sound senior vice president John McMahon. “Their sales engineers are not simply order-takers, but rather they are experienced professionals, many of them with extensive backgrounds in sound reinforcement. They know how to match Meyer Sound products to a customer’s requirements.”



“We are thrilled to align with Meyer Sound," added Arend Raby, senior director of partner marketing at Sweetwater. "Much like Sweetwater, they have shown a passion for detail, quality, and the most rewarding end-user experience. We’re excited to reach new audiences for them and leverage our strategic partnership toward growth for both brands.”

Meyer Sound product offerings through Sweetwater will focus on applications for portable sound reinforcement and precision monitoring in mid- to high-level project studios. Several offerings will be in the form of “Power Couple” bundles, with full-range and low-frequency loudspeakers paired in pre-engineered configurations. These configurations are aimed at improving ease of setup for a new consumer base that might be purchasing a Meyer Sound product for the first time.