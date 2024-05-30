Tysons Corner Center Shines Bright with 1,500-Square-Foot LED Screen Upgrade

Nestled in a triangle created by the D.C. Beltway and two major roads that traverse the northern Virginia suburbs, Tysons Corner Center—the largest retail mall in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area—is a major economic and shopping destination for the area. It recently turned to SNA Displays to enhance its exterior with a 1,500-square-foot LED display. Eastern Sign Tech provided LED installation services.

Owner representative and strategic advisor Sensory Interactive provided technology selection and procurement, documentation and acquisition, and construction management services on behalf of retail real estate developer Macerich, selecting SNA Displays to provide 10mm EMPIRE Exterior video display technology.

The new outdoor digital signage is 34.8x42 feet wide and mounted to a six-story parking garage on the north side of the Tysons Corner Center campus, enhancing the space and creating on-premise advertising opportunities. With a 1,056x1,280 resolution, the LED video display processes approximately 1.4 million pixels.