How nsign.tv Transforms Digital Signage Experience at Coffee Shops

The Spanish coffee shop and health food chain Faborit has chosen nsign.tv to digitize new menu boards at all its 28 locations across the country. This initiative aims to optimize the operation of the chain’s stores, improve the customer experience, and increase turnover.

The company, which opened its doors in 2005, wanted to radically transform the way customers interact with the brand, replacing paper menus with a more visual and personalized system. “We were looking for functionality and improved responsiveness when implementing and displaying the changes that we as a 'live' company are known for, in order to increase customer satisfaction and make their experience the best it can be every time they visit our stores,” explained Kristina Szasz, IT manager at Faborit.

Thus, nsign.tv installed 50 and 55-inch LCD displays with the nsign.tv digital signage player integrated in all of the chain’s establishments, thanks to which Faborit can dynamically broadcast both the menu boards and other content.

(Image credit: nsign.tv)

“Through the screens we have managed to show all our variety of proposals and references in a visual and simple way,” explained Szasz. “In addition, the ease of the platform when making transitions means that the displays are always lively, full of Faborit news and allow us to show in a fun way something that we consider essential—our seasonal products—which is very much appreciated by our customers."

Faborit’s IT manager also highlighted the improvement in the organization, programming and reproduction of digital content provided by the nsign.tv platform: “This programming is allowing us to measure the impact on our sales according to the content we show, achieving both an increase in turnover and an increase in the average ticket."

The nsign.tv software is operated autonomously by Faborit’s own staff, as it is suitable for non-technical users: “It is very intuitive and flexible, which means we can implement changes faster, focus on what works best for us and discard actions that don’t achieve the expected result,” said Szasz.