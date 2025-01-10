How 1 SOUND Enhances Luxury Shopping Experiences

Holt Renfrew, the luxury retail department store, recently unveiled ON 3, a newly renovated shopping floor in its Downtown Toronto location. To create an immersive shopping experience, Holt Renfrew partnered with GAV MGMT to design the audiovisual elements needed to support store events, who chose 1 SOUND’s Cannon C5s for this distributed audio system.

The 1 SOUND Cannon C5s were chosen for their high-fidelity quality. Working hand in hand with their client, GAV MGMT asked 1 SOUND for a discreet mounting solution for the Cannon loudspeakers. 1 SOUND created the new Swivel Mount, an invisible mounting solution for the Cannon Series that allows for horizontal and vertical aiming. Holt Renfrew was pleased that GAV provided a fully integrated discreet system with high fidelity that blends into the retail space also helping to eliminate a need for outside rentals.

[CES Keynote: SiriusXM CEO, 'Crime Junkie' Podcast Host Explore Audio Evolution]

GAV MGMT selected 1 SOUND’s Cannon C5 loudspeakers for the distributed audio system, recognizing their compact size and high-fidelity performance. Working hand in hand with their client, GAV MGMT carried out conversations with 1 SOUND on how to meet the store’s desire for a discreet setup, 1 SOUND developed their new accessory, the Swivel Mount, an invisible mount for the Cannon Series that enables horizontal and vertical aiming. Holt Renfrew was pleased that GAV MGMT provided a fully integrated discreet system with high fidelity that blended into the retail space which simultaneously resulted in eliminating the need for outside rentals.

“The Cannons in the space are outstanding. They have a certain texture to their sound that is nice to listen to and hear. We can walk and talk throughout the space without feeling like we are talking over the music, yet the music remains present and intimate in the space,” explained Jonathon Duquette, technical director, GAV MGMT.

Wanting to create a bit of audio impact in the space, GAV MGMT implemented 1 SOUND’s WSUB45 subwoofers. These were hidden in the ceiling and mounted using the WSUB45 C-Clamp accessory. The audio was powered by Powersoft’s highly efficient and robust T304 and T604 amplifiers. 1 SOUND supported GAV MGMT in the final system optimization for this venue. This design created consistent sound distribution throughout the entire floor. Holt Renfrew wanted to set a tone for customers walking in this luxury space, the evenly distributed audio proved to be a significant detail in creating this atmosphere.

[Pro AV 2025: What's Trendy?]

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Store management expressed excitement about the new audio system, noting its sleek design and exceptional sound quality. “Everyone in the store is excited to showcase the new space and welcome our customers to experience ON 3,” said Ralph Roach, DVP and general manager of Holt Renfrew Bloor Street, in an online statement. “We are confident that our customers are going to fall in love with the new experience we have cultivated.”