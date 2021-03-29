Maxhub Launches 220-inch LED Wall Display

The What: Maxhub has debuted the 220-inch diagonal LM220M07 LED Wall Display, the company’s largest display to date.

The What Else: The LM220M07 features a fully integrated design with 1080p resolution and a 2.5 mm pixel pitch, making it well suited for a wide range of display applications where large screen size is a must-have requirement. With a viewing angle of 160 degrees horizontal and 140 degrees vertical, the LM220M07 features Smart Control for one-button on/off and easy adjustment of settings, including brightness, contrast ratio, aspect ratio, and input signal—all from a compact remote. Alternatively, users can bring their own device—loaded with the company’s Maxhub Share app (available for both Android and iOS)—to control the LED panel or share data.

The Maxhub LM220M07 incorporates everything into its slim, 1.12-inch depth, including a 3-in-1 modular board that encompasses the power supply, receiving card, and hub. The streamlined physical attributes of this design not only enable the display to be mounted almost flush with a wall for optimum appearance, but greatly simplify matters in the unlikely event service is required by offering full front access and hot swapping of modules.

With support for multi-device collaboration, real-time wireless screen sharing from up to four devices simultaneously improves engagement for meeting participants. The Maxhub LM220M07 provides interaction with smartphones and tablet computers as well as synchronized annotation from multiple devices.

“For anyone in the market for a visually stunning, genuinely large LED display, the Maxhub LM220M07 makes a terrific choice,” said Sam Malik, senior director of sales and marketing for Maxhub’s North American operations. “Its rich feature set delivers a new standard of excellence for intuitive operation, flexible deployment, and easy service and maintenance. Further, the LM220M07’s integrated Android functionality supports a wide range of smart features and it optimizes grayscale display performance—even in low brightness—drawing audiences in with mesmerizing color, detail, and dynamic range. The LM220M07 delivers mesmerizing visual performance that engages audiences—making one’s presentation, lecture, or sermon more dynamic than ever.”

The Bottom Line: The Maxhub LM220M07 provides immersive visuals and is well suited for meeting rooms, lecture halls, and other large venues. Incorporating interactive and mirroring technology—including multi-device screen sharing and synchronized writing—the Maxhub LM220M07 LED Wall is an all-in-one solution designed to ignite participation.