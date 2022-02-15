MVCC, LiveU Partner to Bring Live Video Solutions to Canada Market

LiveU, a leader in live video and remote production solutions, and Matrix Video Communications Corp. (MVCC), a Calgary-based media production and audiovisual solutions corporation, have partnered to increase the accessibility of high-quality live video technology in Canada. With a massive imprint across the country, MVCC will drive sales and marketing opportunities to promote LiveU's extensive portfolio of complete live production offerings.

[ARHT Media Announces Reseller And Integrator Agreement With Matrix Video Communications Corp – A Leading National AV Provider In Canada]

As the inventor and innovator of cellular bonding, LiveU enables live transmission and distribution from anywhere at any time for live newsgathering, sports production, and enhanced business communication across multiple locations. From point-to-point broadcasts to multi-camera live remote production, LiveU provides high-quality, reliable feeds that support ultra-low latency, giving Matrix customers best-in-class technology, workflow flexibility, and scalable IP bonded solutions.

[The Head of the Charles Regatta Makes a Successful Broadcast Return With LiveU Systems Leading the Way]

Said Mark Moore, LiveU's country manager for Canada: "MVCC's national scale and ability to stay on the cusp of technology in the broadcast and enterprise AV markets make them the perfect partner for LiveU. The partnership will allow businesses of all sizes in the greater Canada area to access LiveU's suite of products, services and solutions for their live streaming needs."

A full spectrum consultation and design services corporation, MVCC supplies training, programming, installation and maintenance to leading infrastructure all over the nation. MVCC currently has 12 offices in Canada with a highly trained staff to provide project-based services and audiovisual support to a wide variety of marketplaces.

[Carlyle to acquire live broadcasting and streaming tech outfit LiveU for over $400M, say sources]

MVCC understands that live video is a necessary part of the AV infrastructure as businesses need to communicate internally and externally during the global pandemic. The organization has been working diligently to create innovative solutions and strategies for people in offices to work efficiently and without barriers. Its operational motto, "Tech Without Borders," encompasses the company's steadfast dedication to its customers to provide white-glove service regardless of location due to the accessibility of its multiple locations.