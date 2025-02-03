ISE 2025 Product Watch: Vanco's EVO-IP 2.0 World Debut and More "Newbies" to See

In just one day, ISE 2025 opens its doors. Before the showfloor opens, check out the latest ISE 2025 product news. AV Network continues to be your one-stop shop for updates ahead of the show to make sure you know what to check out on the showfloor.

Today, check out ISE debuts from Vanco, Cobalt, Centro, Merging Technologies, and EM Acoustics.

[ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry]

Vanco's Next Generation of Networked Video

(Image credit: Vanco)

EVO-IP 2.0 will make its world debut at Vanco's booth 5N100. The next generation of the EVO-IP HDMI-over-IP system is a comprehensive solution that allows for easy and seamless setup for large-scale HDMI implementations. With features including fiber output options, independent routing for audio and control, KVM support, eARC/ARC audio distribution, and Dante Ready capabilities, EVO-IP 2.0 is more powerful than its predecessor.

VO-IP 2.0 has three components: the EVOIPCTL2 EVO-IP 2.0 Control Box, EVOIPTX2 Transmitter, and EVOIPRX2 Receiver. EVO-IP 2.0 devices can be powered via PoE or with the included power supply for maximum flexibility in installation. A single EVO-IP 2.0 Control Box can manage large scale deployments exceeding 1000 endpoints. It automatically detects connected sources and sinks, and AV pros can set up and manage all devices with the user-friendly GUI. The EVO-IP 2.0 GUI features a drop-down interface option in addition to the original tile-based interface, enabling single-pane-of-glass management for larger video networks.

EVO-IP 2.0 offers independently routable audio, video and control signals for limitless configuration flexibility. The solution transmits 4:4:4 4K video @60Hz with support for HDR and HDCP 2.2 and downscaling to 720p. This next-generation solution also delivers USB and KVM signals over the network, with two USB 2.0 ports on each transmitter and receiver unit. EVO-IP 2.0 features CEC pass-through, and supports IP, IR, and RS-232 control signals.

In addition to HDMI point-to-point, splitter, switch, and matrix functionality, EVO-IP 2.0 features built-in support for videowall and digital signage applications. This solution supports videowall configurations with up to 25 displays, while the OSD mode enables users to upload and display logos, text, or photos as either an overlay or digital signage content.



Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Centro Makes Debut at ISE 2025

(Image credit: Centro)

Centro will debut as an exhibitor at ISE 2025 Expo in the Innovation Park area. This builds on its demonstrations at the Crestron booth at last year’s show and at InfoComm 2024 trade show. Centro’s presence at ISE 2025 Expo also highlights its integration partnerships with Crestron and 2N.

Centro enables complex environments, such as MDUs, hotels, or campuses, to offer their users a more connected and consistent experience. Service providers, building management teams, and concierges also benefit from a single source of truth and an easy-to-navigate log of all communications, requests, or appointments, which improves efficiency and gives systems integrators a powerful tool for building connected environments.

QR code integration connects users to Centro’s web app and enables functionalities like room service, resource booking, and concierge communication, depending on the environment. Guests will have the opportunity to interact with Centro’s technology on their own devices, showcasing the intuitive interface developed to suit any brand. Additionally, live demonstrations of the service manager dashboards and configuration options will highlight their adaptability, seamless integrations, and ability to empower effective communication, service quality, and provide actionable data insights that can be obtained through Centro’s connectivity platform.

Cobalt to Make ISE Debut

(Image credit: Cobalt Digital)

Cobalt Digital will bring a cross-section of products that address the wide range of Pro AV applications, are IPMX compliant and feature the latest technology including support for ST 2110. Cobalt will be demonstrating its IP-based multiviewer, multi-format routers/controllers, a series of ST 2110 mini converters, and audio monitors in Booth 4K700, but will also be supporting the AIMS Alliance with product demos in Booth 5F600.

Cobalt’s ARIA audio products are a new addition to the platform. Various models from the ARIA line will be highlighted at ISE including the COBALT ARIA AUD-MON audio monitor, and the very popular COBALT ARIA OG-AUD4-DANTE, a quad-channel unit with up to 12G DANTE/AES/MADI/Embed and De-Embed functions with Frame Sync capabilities. The card features two gigabit Ethernet ports, a 64x64 configuration, and a full audio router mixer.

Cobalt’s UltraBlue IP-MV multiviewers are available as both a turnkey solution with four HDMI heads, or as a software package that runs on customer-supplied dedicated hardware. Features include support for receiving audio/video content over IP across a variety of protocols and formats with very flexible audio routing, bringing a multitude of options to suit every application.

The flexible, simple to use and easily integrated WAVE routers fit into any variety of applications with support for signals up to 12G-SDI. The recently released COBALT WAVE RTR 32x32 crosspoint solution fits into a 4U frame, same as the COBALT WAVE RTR-64x64. Both feature full-size BNC connectors, have a single 10/100/1000 Ethernet port for IP-based control, and offer RP-168 switching support.

Merging Technologies Debuts Ovation 11 in Barcelona

(Image credit: Merging Technologies)

Merging Technologies is excited to preview Ovation 11 in Barcelona. The latest evolution of Ovation boasts a bold redesign, enhanced usability, and features that improve intuitive audio playback and show synchronization.

Ovation is designed for seamless synchronization and playback of audio content, catering to a wide range of applications. Whether it’s a theater performance, opera, musical, broadcast with live operators, or a self-contained, automated installation in museums, multizone shopping malls, or immersive experiences, Ovation delivers on reliability.

Ovation seamlessly handles professional multitrack audio formats and sample rates without the need for conversion, featuring an integrated mixer and renderer that scales up to immersive audio formats. For those who prefer hardware, Ovation connects effortlessly to external consoles and supports control protocols such as HUI, Eucon, and OASIS (for Lawo and Stagetec). Automation is stored in each CUE independently and can be changed or adapted at any time.

EM Acoustics Debuts Reference Series

(Image credit: EM Acoustics)

EM Acoustics will showcase the entirety of its Reference Series for the first time. Designed for high-quality performance and flexibility, the Reference Series offers low-profile, full-range, point-source loudspeakers with frequency and phase response. EM Acoustics will launch the R4 at ISE 2025, a speaker developed to meet urgent marketplace demand. This release marks the completion of the Reference series.

Joining the R5, R6, R8, R10 and R12, the R4 combines elegant design with high performance, delivering maximized headroom and musicality. “The Reference Series demonstrates the ability of EM Acoustics to design and engineer class-leading equipment,” said Greg Clarke, brand manager. “It is highly unusual, in fact almost unheard of, for a manufacturer to have a such a deeply cohesive point source range. The unity of voicing across the series has allowed designers to create comprehensive single-manufacturer ecosystems that meet even the most demanding project requirements.”