ISE 2025: The Must-Attend Event for the Pro AV Industry

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE), the world-renowned annual tech show for the systems integration and audiovisual industry, returns to Fira de Barcelona Gran Via from February 4-7, 2025, inviting you to open your EYES & EARS to the SIGHTS & SOUNDS of tomorrow. This year's event offers inspiration and advancements for the Pro AV community, with opportunities to learn and discover from the leading market brands. Registration is open for this unmissable event, providing groundbreaking technologies, fresh ideas, and invaluable opportunities for professionals to restore connections across the audiovisual world.

ISE 2025 Registration Open - YouTube Watch On

Show Floor Initiatives

ISE 2025 features seven dedicated Technology Zones across eight halls. These zones showcase the world's leading technology and solution suppliers, making it easier for attendees to find and compare the solutions they are looking for and saving them time. Leading brands like Microsoft, Crestron, Samsung, and Barco will showcase cutting-edge AV solutions, providing valuable insights into how integrated systems can enhance our everyday lives and the future.

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, explained, "ISE 2025 will be our most ambitious, inspiring, and motivating edition to date. We're looking forward to a host of new initiatives and features, an expanded and more easily accessible content program that digs deep into the most significant megatrends shaping our industry, as well as the unveiling of Hall 8.1 accessed via the conveniently located North Access point. ISE is the global destination to get your connection restored with the industry—through virtually impossible experiences, unrivaled networking opportunities, and state-of-the-art technology, as well as even more chances for career and personal development."

Opening Keynote

(Image credit: ISE)

Attendees will be inspired by the Opening Keynote presented by AI Futurist Brian Solis, who will explore the potential of AI in the pro AV and systems integration industry. Solis' keynote address is set to be an essential destination for attendees eager to discover why now is the time for business leaders to rethink their organisations for an AI-defined future.

Community

Across the show floor at ISE 2025, visitors will discover an eye-popping array of technologies. There'll also be the opportunity to explore how this technology is applied in real-life projects throughout the city, with ISE's impressive collection of Tech Tours as well as the continued sponsorship of the annual LLUM BCN Festival of Light and an iconic mapping on the façade of Casa Batlló.

ISE brings the global AV and systems integration community together with unparalleled networking opportunities to connect with peers, industry leaders, and potential partners. From dedicated networking events to informal meetups, ISE is the place to make those invaluable connections that drive your business forward.

(Image credit: ISE)

Expanded Content Program

There are several special events at ISE 2025 that require advance booking. The content programme, curated by AVIXA, CEDIA and ISE, offers a multitude of opportunities. These include the Nine Summits, the European Latin American AV Forum, and CEDIA Workshops.

This year ISE has shaken up the content programme to give greater focus to the mega trends making an impact in the industry: Retail, AI, Audio, Cyber Security, and Sustainability. These dedicated Track sessions complement the Summit programme and will take place from Tuesday through to Thursday. The entire program provides a platform for pro-AV experts to stay ahead of industry trends and network with key players in the field.

The new 'Day Pass' provides visitors with access to all Summits and Track sessions taking place that day—it's a flexible option that allows you to tailor what you'd like to see and when.

New for ISE 2025

Nestled in the heart of Congress Square, Innovation Park is set to be an essential destination for industry leaders and forward-thinking startups alike. This vibrant initiative offers a unique opportunity for emerging businesses to present groundbreaking ideas and forge meaningful connections with key players in the industry. Featuring a dedicated Pitching Stage, curated by the renowned venture capital experts at Plug & Play, Innovation Park will host dynamic pitch sessions across all four days of the show. An indispensable chance to engage with the future of innovation and explore collaboration opportunities that can shape the industry landscape.

ISE 2025 is more than just a tech show—it's a platform for collaboration and progress. Whether you're looking to establish new partnerships, explore investment opportunities, or exchange ideas, ISE 2025 provides the ideal environment to connect.

By attending, you'll be at the forefront of innovation, gaining access to tools, knowledge, and contacts that will drive your business and personal growth.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative experience. Register now and join ISE 2025 as it transforms Barcelona into a hub of innovation and inspiration.

Readers of AV Technology can register for FREE using the code "avtechnology".

Readers of Systems Contractor News can register for FREE using the code "scnsystemnews".