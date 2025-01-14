Mike Blackman On ISE 2025

Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events shares what’s in store for end users and integrators, and what he’s most excited about going into ISE 2025.

AV Technology’s Cindy Davis sat down with Mike Blackman, managing director of Integrated Systems Events, to find out what’s in store for end users and integrators and what he’s most excited about going into ISE 2025.

Cindy Davis: Going into ISE 2025, please share what you're most excited about.

Mike Blackman: ISE 2025 is set to be our most ambitious, inspiring, and motivating edition to date. I'm particularly excited about the new technology zones and the expanded content programme that will offer even more opportunities for learning and networking. The innovation and creativity that our exhibitors bring each year never cease to amaze me, and I can't wait to see what they have in store for us this time.

We have TWO keynotes for ISE 2025, which I am really looking forward to—I'm delighted that we have globally acclaimed digital analyst, author, and visionary Brian Solis taking to the stage on Tuesday, February 4, to present the Opening Keynote. Known for his profound insights into the intersection of technology, business, and culture, Brian will share his vision on how the pro AV and systems integration industry can change and innovate through the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI). AI is the talk of the industry, and I can't wait to hear what Brian has to say.

Italian digital artist Quayola’s Creative Keynote presentation will give ISE visitors insights into his projects, including the ‘Arborescent’ projection mapping experience on Casa Batlló, which takes place on Feb. 1-2 as the next edition of ISE kicks off in Barcelona. (Image credit: Quayola)

Secondly, on Wednesday, February 5, Italian digital artist Quayola will give the Creative Keynote presentation. He will provide fascinating insights into his groundbreaking projects, including the mesmerising 'Arborescent' projection mapping experience on Casa Batlló, which takes place on February 1 and 2 as the next edition of ISE kicks off in Barcelona.

CD: Each year, more end-users attend ISE. What's in store for end-users this year?

MB: For end-users, ISE 2025 will offer a wealth of opportunities to explore the latest AV and systems integration technologies. We have curated a series of tech tours, hands-on workshops, and dedicated sessions that focus on real-world applications and solutions. Our goal is to provide end-users with the knowledge and tools they need to enhance their projects and drive innovation within their organizations.

The whole show floor is going to be packed with innovations as many of our exhibitors use ISE to unveil their new technologies to the market for the first time. Attendees can expect to see the latest advancements in smart home technologies, audio-visual systems, and immersive experiences. From cutting-edge audio solutions to innovative smart home integration, ISE 2025 will showcase a wide range of products and technologies that are set to shape the future of the industry.

CD: For end-users or integrators traveling from North America to ISE for the first time, do you have any recommendations on how to approach the show?

MB: My recommendation for first-time attendees from North America is to plan ahead. ISE is a vast show with a lot to see and do, so it's important to prioritise the sessions, exhibitors, and events that are most relevant to your interests. Make use of the ISE app to schedule your time effectively and don't hesitate to reach out to our team for any assistance. Also, take advantage of the networking opportunities—connecting with peers and industry leaders can provide valuable insights and collaborations.

Also, if at all possible it is worth thinking about planning to extend your stay to take in the weekend either at the beginning or end of the week—the weekend before the show there will be a stunning projection mapping experience on the Gaudi designed Casa Batllo, and the weekend after the show, the amazing Llum Barcelona lights arts festival takes place.

We work closely with the local authorities to ensure that visitors can experience the best of Barcelona. For example, we have partnered with our local hospitality experts bnetwork to secure the best rates for accommodation and provide convenient transportation options for attendees. Our aim is to make the entire experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible.

We have also arranged for a free travel pass for the Barcelona train, metro, and bus systems for every attendee. This year, the ticket also includes transportation between the airport and the city of Barcelona. These passes can be picked up in the baggage claim halls of the airport at Terminals 1 and 2 or at the Fira South, East, and North Access. All you need to do is show your ISE badge, either printed or on the app, and you are good to go. Please note that the transportation tickets are valid for 120 hours (5 days) from the moment you first use it. Each person is limited to receiving one ticket.

During show hours there will be a free ISE Shuttle bus service from Barcelona city centre to convenient points outside the North and South Accesses in the morning and then back again in the afternoon.

CD: What's your favorite part of ISE taking place in Barcelona?

MB: Barcelona is a fantastic city that offers a vibrant cultural experience alongside the professional opportunities at ISE. My favourite part is the unique blend of business and leisure that the city provides. The beautiful architecture, delicious cuisine, and welcoming atmosphere make it an ideal location for our event. Plus, the city's excellent infrastructure and accessibility make it easy for our international attendees to navigate and enjoy their stay.

Barcelona is a vibrant, exciting city with much to explore, and we like to encourage all attendees to take advantage of the opportunity to explore Barcelona's many attractions. From the stunning architecture of Casa Batlló, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, to the immersive experiences at IDEAL Barcelona, there is something for everyone. Attendees can enjoy exclusive discounts at top attractions, including a 10% discount at IDEAL Barcelona for the JULES VERNE 200 exhibit and a 20% discount at the Mirador Torre Glòries for breathtaking views of the city. Check out the ISE website to find out more.

CD: Anything you would like to add?

MB: I would like to extend a warm welcome to all our attendees and exhibitors. ISE 2025 promises to be an unforgettable event, and we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for everyone involved. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a first-time visitor, there's something for everyone at ISE. I look forward to seeing you in Barcelona and exploring the future of AV and systems integration together.