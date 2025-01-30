Cindy's 13 Tips and an Important Bonus While in Barcelona for ISE 2025

I've attended Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Barcelona since it moved to the city in 2022. With three years under my belt, I've learned even more about how to navigate the show floor and found more gems to visit around the city. I am deeply disappointed that I can't attend this year due to knee surgery, but I am there in my heart.

Below are some bits of information based on my three years.

ONE

(Image credit: wunderground)

It's not too cold, it's not too hot. For me, the weather forecast for Barcelona during ISE 2025 will be just right.

TWO

(Image credit: ISE)

Download the official show app for ISE 2025. It comes in handy.

THREE

(Image credit: ISE)

Download and print your badge before you leave. That’s not a tip. You need to print your own badge.

FOUR

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Fair warning! Leave your hotel room well ahead of your first meeting. You might be in line for an hour to get into the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue, and they’re expecting an even larger attendance this year. Click here for the location and opening hours.

FIVE

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Tip of the day! The layout of the Fira Barcelona, Gran Vía Venue is nicely organized but still enormous. Look at the show floorplan and locate the escalators to the second floor. It's not too crowded up there, and people movers can quickly deliver you between most halls.

SIX

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Experience the Show. I mean, throw yourself into the exhibit! Virtual production and AI are on display at many booths (or, as they call them in Europe, stands). Exhibitors go all out to immerse attendees in the experience. What a great industry to be part of!

Now, if you have some free time to explore this wonderful city, here are a few of my favorites.

SEVEN

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Paella! I’ve have had many paellas in Barcelona, but MANÁ 75, located at Passeig de Joan de Borbó, 101, 08039 Barcelona is my favorite. The restaurant and family-style paella servings are perfect for dinner with the team.

EIGHT

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

Last year, I visited The Fundació Joan Miró. I am a museum-goer and lover of art. I highly recommend taking in this spectacular venue. The grounds, architecture, and museum were unlike any museum I've visited. I just checked out the current exhibits for you, and the same exhibit I saw, MiróMatisse. Beyond the Images, is there until February 9, 2025. Miró and Matisse were contemporaries, and the juxtaposition of their art is beautifully curated. If this piques your interest, and you don't have much time, I'd forego other outings to see this.

NINE

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

As they say, "When in Barcelona …"

If you only have time to visit one of Antoni Gaudí’s eclectic buildings or installations, for many reasons, I highly recommend Casa Batlló. The amazing architecture and design notwithstanding, Casa Batlló is an AV persons candy store. Augmented reality adds an engaging layer to the tour, artful projections and lighting add intrigue, and you end the tour in The House of Magic, a spectacular immersive experience with LEDs covering every surface.

TEN

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

La Boqueria Market (Las Ramblas Market) is a feast for the eyes and stomach. I wouldn’t miss this vibrant and bustling experience.

ELEVEN

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

I'll miss it this year, but around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, you would usually find me at El Quim de La Boqueria, located in Las Ramblas Market. I've always ordered the same thing because I'd be happy if this were my last meal. I'll let the photos tell the story.

TWELVE

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

If you could only go to one architectural marvel, I’d recommend the Sagrada Família. Skip the line and buy tickets online. At every turn, every detail of the nave, the way the stained-glass paints color on the cement arches, the stairs, absolutely everything about this structure is awe-inspiring. Plan on spending at least a couple of hours, and you’ll still need to return. A fun AV tidbit: the perfectly integrated column speakers are Bose Professional.

THIRTEEN

(Image credit: Cindy Davis)

The Gothic Quarter and just north. Yes, it’s a tourist area, but that’s for good reason. Here you’ll see medieval streets, cool restaurants and shops. Continue walking north; you’ll find the Picasso Museum. It’s small but worth 45 minutes. There are many interesting shops and winding neighborhoods in that area that are worth the stroll.

BONUS

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I'll include this in my list every year. Be aware. I don’t mean to end this on a bummer, but Barcelona earned the top spot from several travel sites as the worst pickpocket location in Europe. A waiter at a restaurant quickly approached me when I placed my phone on the table and told me not ever to let my phone out of my hand. Barcelona is a fantastic city worth exploring. Just be smart.

Have fun at ISE and Barcelona. It's a great show and city!