Introducing the Vizrt TriCaster Flex Dual

Vizrt is adding a second TriCaster Flex control panel to its lineup: the TriCaster Flex Dual. The dual-stripe control panel provides a number of user definable ways of working and customizable workflows that evolve to meet the need of any production, with 24 direct cross points and two 10-key menu systems, as well as many other innovative features including, for the first time on a Flex panel, a full-size joystick.

“Adding to the TriCaster Flex line of control panels was a natural next step for Vizrt and by bringing to life the Flex Dual," said Chris McLendon, senior product manager, Vizrt. "We are aligning our control panel offering to match the depth and breadth of the ever expanding and evolving TriCaster line. The TriCaster Flex Dual is an excellent way of demonstrating how products from across the Vizrt portfolio can work together seamlessly to tell stories, beautifully.”

Following hot in the footsteps of the first TriCaster Flex released in January 2023—the TriCaster Flex Dual is also an NDI-native panel meaning operators are no longer tethered to where their TriCaster physically sits. As at home with the TriCaster hardware models like the TriCaster TC1, 1 Pro and 2 Elite as it is with TriCaster Vectar in the cloud – Flex Dual simply connects to the network and controls switchers from anywhere in the world.

Technology should never limit creativity, and the TriCaster Flex Dual exemplifies the creative freedom that should be afforded to operators, from simple set-ups to elaborate multi-camera productions.

TriCaster Flex Dual offers delegate and utility rows for unique workflow configurations; no matter the production size or complexity, it gives users all the tools they need to define the way they want to work.