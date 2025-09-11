Interactive Video Wall Ups the Real Estate Leasing Experience

Red Dot Digital Media recently collaborated with Irvine Company Office Properties (ICOP), a Southern California-based commercial real estate company, to design and implement a high-impact digital signage solution to help market one of its large commercial office campuses, Alton HQ. The intent was to deliver a digital experience to help prospective tenants and visiting real estate brokers envision what it would be like to move into the facility. The vision centered on creating a modern, interactive space that would impress visitors upon arrival and provide ICOP leasing agents with a streamlined, visually engaging way to highlight property amenities, architectural renderings and neighborhood features.

The result is a custom-built, interactive video wall powered by a touch-interactive controller that enables full control of the content experience. Visitors are greeted with a branded welcome screen tailored to the company touring the property, setting the stage for a personalized experience. From there, ICOP leasing agents can guide visitors through a vast library of still, video and augmented reality content that highlights key aspects of the property, including property overviews, image galleries, amenity sliders, interactive maps, and more.

ICOP needed a solution that was visually impressive, yet practical for day-to-day use by leasing agents with varying degrees of technical aptitude. The system had to offer dynamic, multimedia content control, all accessible from a single, intuitive control interface. Designing a solution that met these requirements posed three unique challenges: the average user (typically a commercial leasing agent or visitor) had varying technical experience with comparable systems; the client wanted the ability to customize the experience for each visitor; and mirroring content between the controller and the video wall had to be seamless and occur in real time.

Want to see how it all came together and Red Dot Digital Media solved the challenges? Dive into this video case study to find out more.

AltonHQ Demo Video - YouTube Watch On