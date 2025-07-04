800 Philips Displays Deliver Collaborative Conferencing and Signage Solutions at New Hotel

PPDS was behind the installation of 800 hotel TVs, digital signage, and dvLED walls inside Finland’s advanced business hotel complex, the Clarion Hotel Helsinki Airport.

[Historic Style, Modern Tech]

Located immediately outside Vantaa Airport’s main terminal, the 12 floor multi-purpose hotel has 505 luxury guest rooms, a scenic rooftop cocktail bar, an à la carte restaurant, a gym, heated outdoor pool, a 21- room conference center, and plush 1,050 capacity ballroom, making it ideal for local and international meetings, exhibitions, events, and more.

The hotel’s owners, Strawberry Hotels worked together with solution specialists Speeron, Smart Media Solutions, and Audico Systems in completing the project on time and on budget, ahead of the hotel’s grand opening.

More than 770 Google Cast integrated Philips MediaSuite 6214 UHD TVs—including 50, 65, and 75-inch size variants—were installed inside all guest rooms and suites, with screen sizes and number of units selected and placed based on room sizes and layouts. The newly launched 135-inch Philips Unite LED All In One display enhances conferencing, while three Philips Public 7000 Series LED walls were custom installed inside the conference center. These were mounted using purpose-designed systems from Smart Media Solutions, with each set into a wooden slatted design, seamlessly blending them with the wall for a stylish, clean set up. Additionally, a range of digital signage was chosen for wayfinding and information, including 88 and 75-inch Philips Signage 3000 Series Q-Line displays and 98-inch Philips Signage 4000 Series Modular D-Line displays.

Find out more in the video case study below.

Clarion Hotel takes off with fully integrated Philips Hospitality TVs - YouTube Watch On