Lighting Up the Sunset Strip

A new multi-display digital billboard for The Now and Orange Barrel Media (OBM) has been installed by Daktronics . Going live in April 2025 at an intersection on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood, CA, the cube-like LED video project features a total of 2,500 square feet and is the first and, currently, only 3D anamorphic display on The Strip.

“The landmark display’s unique design and the pioneering digital advertising content will truly enhance the corner of La Cienega and Sunset for years to come,” said Jeff Appel, CFO of The Now.

Located where La Cienega meets Sunset, this anamorphic-capable out-of-home sign features full-motion digital content across multiple angles. It is co-owned by OBM and The Now, operated by OBM with consulting services provided by Consumer Experience Group (CEG).

Multiple Daktronics displays come together to form the corner-cube effect of this digital billboard, totaling 2,500 square feet. The main face of the display measures approximately 19x110 feet with a 90-degree corner and the underside displays measure 13x100 feet. All displays feature 6mm pixel spacing for crisp, clear imagery.

“This project was unique from the start and something we’re proud of our entire team for completing with these engineering challenges,” said director of special projects, Steve Bayer. “We maintained the 6mm pixel spacing around the corner of the display to deliver a seamless corner when viewing the content.”

Delivering an underside viewing experience similar to the traditional straight-on experience is another aspect of this project that required additional attention from the Daktronics engineering team.

“We conducted studies to ensure the underside was visible from all appropriate viewing angles,” added Bayer. “The underside displays feature louver-less faces—a feature that isn’t very common in the industry—to ensure content is visible as intended and helps this project stand out.”

With over 2 million weekly impressions, this 3-panel cube screen array activates the public realm with memorable ad campaigns and impactful curated art projects. The ongoing content mix of The Now includes Art on Sunset public arts programming, a public initiative organized by OBM in partnership with the City of West Hollywood that commissions and displays video art, animation, and photography with an emphasis on collaborations with Los Angeles-based artists.

“As the first of its kind on the Sunset Strip, the possibilities to create immersive experiences with the cube construction at this iconic gateway into West Hollywood are endless,” said Pete Scantland, CEO of OBM. “We are excited to offer the opportunity for artists and advertisers to explore the use of 3D motion media on this innovative technology at the busiest intersection on Sunset.”