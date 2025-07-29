PPDS Delivers the 'Ultimate Office-from-Office Flexible Co-Working Experience'

WorkBetter recently upgraded its flexible working premises with a range of dvLED, interactive, and signage solutions from PPDS.

Founded in 2021 during the pandemic, WorkBetter provides a range of flexible workspaces for businesses and individuals to help drive productivity and creativity with a range of co-working options, whether for daily, weekly, monthly or permanent residency, with businesses of all types. With such strong demand, WorkBetter’s co-founder and CEO, Tony Aleksandrov, has expanded to three locations.

WorkBetter, PPDS, and AV integration specialist, OmniChannel BG, worked together as part of an upgrade and modernization program in its original office buildings. This included a new suite of future-proof solutions, combining the latest in display technology and advanced screen sharing, interactive and collaboration capabilities, strategically placed throughout.

Supporting nearly 130,000 square feet (over 12,000 square meters} of flex-office space and more than 1,300 working stations combined, OmniChannel worked together with PPDS to create a network of displays and solutions, integrated into a smart, unified system. Following extensive consultations, this included a fleet of information displays to guide users with real time updates, presentation displays to deliver impactful visuals, collaboration displays to encourage creativity and teamwork, and room booking and control displays to simplify space management.

Always with an eye to the future, WorkBetter’s criteria also included the ability for its new solutions to adapt to future workspace needs and challenges. Sustainability was also crucial, with solutions that offered reduced power consumption and better efficiencies for management a key requirement.

A total of 30 Philips Professional Displays were selected to deliver a tailored solution with visual impact and intuitive performance.

Creating a digital journey at every turn, 12x10-inch Philips T-Line multi-touch displays were installed to create an advanced, remotely managed room booking system. Anall-in-one solution, content is easy to update remotely, with Power-over-Ethernet enabling flexible and effortless placement on office walls, these displays were also placed in the gym for easy control of the audio system there. Other displays selected for the project include 8х55-inch, 6х65-inch, and 2х75-inch Philips Business TVs, and a 65-inch Philips Collaboration (E-Line) display.

A large and visually pleasing Philips Unite LED 5000 Series 1.5 pixel pitch wall was also selected and installed. Enhancing brand image and other communication opportunities, the Philips Unite LED 5000 Series supports up to 12-bit colors and HDR10+ resolution for near perfect color and brightness accuracy and the deepest visual experiences.

Realizing lower energy consumption across each of the displays, the WorkBetter fleet is easily managed for time efficiencies, while also bringing the added benefit of a more connected and contented customer base.

The result was a seamless, high-impact environment with powerful technology that has exceeded client expectations.

“This project reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge AV solutions that empower teams to connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively," Tony Aleksandrov, co-founder and CEO at WorkBetter, commented. Together we created a smart and engaging environment that supports productivity and innovation from day one. OmniChannel, PPDS, and Philips Professional Displays covered all of our expectations, and we are extremely satisfied with the result.”